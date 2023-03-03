Open in App
Delaware State
Delaware LIVE News

Statewide – Delaware Joins Equity in Infrastructure Project

By Betsy Price,

5 days ago

Statewide — Delaware Joins Equity in Infrastructure Project

Washington, D.C . – ; Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski joined Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje and Department of Transportation officials from four other states this week to sign the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) pledge.

The Equity in Infrastructure Project was created to improve public contracting practices by creating more opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs) to build generational wealth and reduce the racial wealth gap by creating more prime, joint venture and equity contracting opportunities for these firms. [More]

