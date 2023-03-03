Man, 53, charged with attempted murder after shooting at SUV carrying baby, cats

Gainesville police arrested a man Thursday after he shot multiple times at a vehicle with a baby on board simply for driving by his home.

Paul Anthony Pacheco, 53, has been charged with three counts of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of animal cruelty.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday around the 900 block of Northwest 11th Avenue in Gainesville. Police say Pacheco admitted to firing off shots from his home at an SUV because it kept driving by.

"I shot at the vehicle because it drove by so many times,” he said.

The woman driving with her baby and seven cats inside the vehicle while searching for her missing cat. Police said Pacheco shot two cats, killing one, and shattered her windows. Several nearby homes were also hit. The woman and baby were not hit by bullets, though the driver was taken to a local hospital for injuries from the shattered glass.

Animal control took the surviving cats to a local area shelter.

Pacheco, who remains in custody as of Saturday, has a series of other charges in the court system that include drugs and repeatedly driving with a suspended license.

His bond is set at $1.61 million.

