Madison BOS finally approves Greene County’s withdrawal from RSA

It looks as though Green County’s withdrawal from Rapidan Service Authority is finally moving forward. The Virginia Resources Authority’s (VRA) consent agreement has been signed by Greene County and Orange County has acknowledged receiving the agreement, moving things one step closer. Orange County’s BOS met Tuesday at the same time as Madison’s board. In Madison, Board of Supervisor Vice-Chair Carlton M. “Carty” Yowell, who also serves as one of the county’s two Board of Members at RSA, made the motion for the county to approve the consent agreement. All five supervisors agreed to the consent agreement resolution. VRA has agreed to approve the withdrawal once the State Corporation Commission signs off on it. Interim Greene County Water and Sewer Department Director Jim Frydyl informed the Greene BOS on Tuesday night that Madison County’s approval was the last cog needed before the state agencies take final action.