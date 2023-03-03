Discrimination on a college campus, banned books

Happy Tuesday! This newsletter reaches your inbox while I am back in Texas - this time attending a conference in Austin focused on school finance. I hope to learn more that will help me analyze JCPS spending when it comes to the new student assignment plan, as well as the decisions that have been made for ESSER funds.

Kentucky joins list of states with banned books

Last year more than 1,700 books were banned by school districts in 32 states, many of which focused on LGBTQ and/or non-white characters. This year Kentucky joined that list after one district near Cincinnati banned three books.

The charge to rid school shelves of the books was led by the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative nonprofit that has worked to ban books in multiple states.

Read my story - which links to a Twitter thread of Kentucky adults weighing in on whether their parents monitored their reading or not.

U of L students react to mistreatment of trans peers

Early last week the University of Louisville put out a statement about incidents in which transgender students were mistreated, but the following day we learned more about what that mistreatment involved - one frat and one employee.

This news comes as the transgender community has faced an uptick in targets by individuals, hate groups and legislators across the country.

During a rally on the U of L campus last week, organizer Calvin Silver said, "I am tired and I know that everyone behind me is too. Transphobia is quite literally everywhere and U of L certainly is doing absolutely nothing to help prevent it. For weeks, we were basically ignored and yesterday we got a, quite frankly, pathetic statement. They refuse to acknowledge more than a fraction of everything that has happened which is why we need to keep making our voices heard."

ICYMI

