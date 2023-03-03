Change location
Consolation results from the NJ state wrestling tournament in Atlantic City
By Joe Ragozzino, Ryan Rivero and Zach Miller, NorthJersey.com,5 days ago
Wrestlers who lost on the first day of the NJ state wrestling tournament still have a chance to reach the podium through the wrestlebacks.
Follow along here for live results from all of the consolation rounds.
Third-place matches
106 pounds
(10) Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (2) Aidan Carmody (Livingston), 3-2
113 pounds
(2) Jayden James (Delbarton) d. (1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine), 3-0
120 pounds
(5) Adrian DeJesus (DePaul) m.d. (3) Max Elton (Holy Spirit), 10-0
126 pounds
(5) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (3) Conor Collins (Southern), 9-7
132 pounds
(10) Jack Myers (Morristown) p. (12) Donny Alymeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale), 4:14
138 pounds
(1) Alex Nini (Christian Brothers Academy) m.d. (7) Joey Giordano (Long Branch), 8-0
144 pounds
(1) Julian George (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (3) Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic), 4-0
150 pounds
(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. (7) Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-1 SV-1
157 pounds
(7) Jordan Chapman (Cranford) p. (8) Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge), 1:35
165 pounds
(11) Ryan Burton (St Joseph-Montvale) p. (7) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic), 4:35
175 pounds
(4) Jared Schoppe (Delsea) d. (6) Rocco Dellagatta (St Joseph-Montvale), 3-1
190 pounds
(2) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) p. (6) George Rhodes (Absegami), 5-4
215 pounds
(1) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (8) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon), 2-1 TB-1
285 pounds
(7) Scott Lynch (Audubon) d. (19) Benji Shue (Bergen Catholic), 5-1
Fifth-place matches
106 pounds
(9) Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (12) Aiden Scheeringa (Hackettstown), 1:15
113 pounds
(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) m.d. (12) Devin Ryan (New Milford), 14-1
120 pounds
(7) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) m.f. (4) Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco)
126 pounds
(1) Carson Walsh (Pope John) d. (7) Nathan Taylor (Kingsways Regional), 9-3
132 pounds
(2) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter’s Prep) m.f. (4) Wyatt Stout (Southern)
138 pounds
(2) Zach Reilley (Raritan) d. (8) Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg), 14-12 SV-1
144 pounds
(8) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (6) Brandon John Dean (West Morris), 6-4 SV-1
150 pounds
(4) Christopher Bacchioni (Bergen Catholic) d. (12) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic), 3-2
157 pounds
(2) Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) m.f. (1) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic)
165 pounds
(4) Michael Murphy (Westfield) d. (8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine), 6-0
175 pounds
(3) Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) m.f. (5) Joshua Palacio (North Bergen)
190 pounds
(5) Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon) p. (8) DJ Henry (Howell), 3:03
215 pounds
(6) Jarett Pantuso (Warren Hills) d. (2) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale), 7-5 SV-1
285 pounds
(4) Daniel Elyash (Paramus) d. (5) Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial), 3-1 SV-1
Seventh-place matches
106 pounds
(8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) p. (4) Matthew Gould (St. John Vianney), 3:14
113 pounds
(17) Ethan Smith (Paramus Catholic) p. (4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep), 3:07
120 pounds
(11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) m.f. (6) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic)
126 pounds
(2) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) d. (22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley), 5-0
132 pounds
(9) Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May) p. (6) Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney), 3:51
138 pounds
(20) Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic) d. (11) Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic), 3-1
144 pounds
(5) Jamar Dixon (Delsea) d. (12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern), 7-2
150 pounds
(9) Drew Roskos (Delran) d. (6) Tyler Barrett (Christian Brothers Academy), 4-2
157 pounds
(10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (9) David Hussey (Middletown South), 4-1
165 pounds
(10) Sean Cowan (Absegami) d. (3) Cole Velardi (Southern), 6-5
175 pounds
(8) Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) d. (7) Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic), 3-1
190 pounds
(7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May) p. (4) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic), 17-1 5:11
215 pounds
(5) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) d. (9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-1
285 pounds
(8) John Wargo (Phillipsburg) p. (6) Rocco Bennett (Delsea), 1:25
Consolation semifinals
106 pounds
(10) Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (9) Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-2
(2) Aidan Carmody (Livingston) p. (12) Aiden Scheeringa (Hackettstown), 5:17
113 pounds
(2) Jayden James (Delbarton) d. (7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic), 6-2
(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (12) Devin Ryan (New Milford), 14-9
120 pounds
(3) Max Elton (Holy Spirit) inj. (4) Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco), 5:39
(5) Adrian DeJesus (DePaul) p. (7) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale), 5:44
126 pounds
(5) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (7) Nathan Taylor (Kingsways Regional), 8-1
(3) Conor Collins (Southern) d. (1) Carson Walsh (Pope John), 5-4 UTB
132 pounds
(12) Donny Alymeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (2) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter’s Prep), 7-1
(10) Jack Myers (Morristown) d. (4) Wyatt Stout (Southern), 3-1
138 pounds
(7) Joey Giordano (Long Branch) d. (8) Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg), 9-2
(1) Alex Nini (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (2) Zach Reilley (Raritan), 6-0
144 pounds
(3) Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic) p. (8) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep), 5:07
(1) Julian George (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (6) Brandon John Dean (West Morris), 7-0
150 pounds
(7) Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (12) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic), 4-2 SV-1
(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. (4) Christopher Bacchioni (Bergen Catholic), 3-0
157 pounds
(7) Jordan Chapman (Cranford) m.f. (1) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic)
(8) Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge) d. (2) Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic), 8-7
165 pounds
(11) Ryan Burton (St Joseph-Montvale) d. (8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine), 7-2
(7) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic) p. (4) Michael Murphy (Westfield), 3:13
175 pounds
(4) Jared Schoppe (Delsea) p. (3) Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic), 4:53
(6) Rocco Dellagatta (St Joseph-Montvale) inj. (5) Joshua Palacio (North Bergen), 4:53
190 pounds
(2) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) d. (8) DJ Henry (Howell), 5-2
(6) George Rhodes (Absegami) d. (5) Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon), 7-1
215 pounds
(1) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (6) Jarett Pantuso (Warren Hills), 6-0
(8) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon) d. (2) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-1
285 pounds
(19) Benji Shue (Bergen Catholic) m.d. (5) Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial), 13-1
(7) Scott Lynch (Audubon) d. (4) Daniel Elyash (Paramus), 10-4
Consolation quarterfinals
106 pounds
(9) Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (4) Matthew Gould (St. John Vianney), 3-0
(2) Aidan Carmody (Livingston) d. (8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills), 4-3
113 pounds
(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) m.d. (17) Ethan Smith (Paramus Catholic), 11-0
(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep), 7-1
120 pounds
(4) Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco) d. (11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep), 5-0
(7) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (6) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic), 5-2 TB-1
126 pounds
(5) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley), 9-3
(3) Conor Collins (Southern) d. (2) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic), 2-1
132 pounds
(12) Donny Alymeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (9) Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May), 5:59
(10) Jack Myers (Morristown) p. (6) Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney), 2:33
138 pounds
(8) Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg) d. (20) Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic), 6-4
(2) Zach Reilley (Raritan) d. (11) Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic), 3-2
144 pounds
(8) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (5) Jamar Dixon (Delsea), 8-5
(6) Brandon John Dean (West Morris) d. (12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern), 6-2
150 pounds
(12) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic) p. (9) Drew Roskos (Delran), 4:52
(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. (6) Tyler Barrett (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-0
157 pounds
(1) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) d. (10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic), 3-0
(2) Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) m.d. (9) David Hussey (Middletown South), 10-0
165 pounds
(8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine) d. (10) Sean Cowan (Absegami), 5-2
(7) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic) d. (3) Cole Velardi (Southern), 11-8
175 pounds
(4) Jared Schoppe (Delsea) m.d. (8) Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive), 8-0
(6) Rocco Dellagatta (St Joseph-Montvale) d. (7) Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic), 9-3
190 pounds
(4) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic) d. (8) DJ Henry (Howell), 6-4
(6) George Rhodes (Absegami) d. (7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May), 5-2
215 pounds
(1) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (5) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive), 4-2 TB-1
(2) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-1
285 pounds
(5) Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial) d. (8) John Wargo (Phillipsburg), 9-8
(7) Scott Lynch (Audubon) p. (6) Rocco Bennett (Delsea), 0:33
Consolation Round 4
106 pounds
(4) Matthew Gould (St. John Vianney) d. (25) Beniamino DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas), 6-4
(9) Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (20) Jack Bergmann (Lakeland), 6-1
(2) Aidan Carmody (Livingston) d. (13) Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown), 8-2
(8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) d. (6) Joseph DeAngelo (Point Pleasant Boro) 10-6
113 pounds
(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) d. (13) Luke Sherlock (Shawnee) 6-0
(17) Ethan Smith (Paramus Catholic) d. (11) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic), 1-0
(4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep) d. (10) Dalton Webber (Pope John), 3-2
(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (3) Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) 2-1 UTB
120 pounds
(4) Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco) m.d. (10) Sean Markey (Bound Brook), 12-3
(11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) d. (9) Matthew Griffin (Roselle Park), 6-0
(7) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (22) Jackson Slotnick (St. Augustine), 4-0
(6) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic) d. (8) Xavier Ortega (Howell), 5-2
126 pounds
(5) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (15) Chase Quenault (Delbarton), 8-3
(22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley) d. (9) Michael Campanaro (West Morris), 7-4
(2) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) d. (12) AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-0
(3) Conor Collins (Southern) d. (8) Sebastian Ortega (Howell), 2-0
132 pounds
(12) Donny Alymeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (7) Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg), 3-1
(9) Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May) d. (5) Kage Jones (Camden Catholic), 9-5
(10) Jack Myers (Morristown) d. (20) Nick Villani (Bernards), 9-3
(6) Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney) d. (17) Blasé Mele (Princeton), 6-0
138 pounds
(20) Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic) d. (10) Ethan Composto (Westfield), 3-1
(8) Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg) p. (13) David DiPietro (Kingsway), 5:59
(2) Zach Reilley (Raritan) d. (12) Angelo Messina (Freehold), 9-7
(11) Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic) d. (9) Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter’s Prep), 2-1
144 pounds
(5) Jamar Dixon (Delsea) d. (7) Joseph Davi (Delbarton), 1-0
(8) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep) m.d. (22) Michael Craft (Camden Catholic), 10-0
(12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) d. (10) James Farina (Ocean), 5-1
(6) Brandon John Dean (West Morris) p. (9) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City), 1:59
150 pounds
(12) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic) d. (16) Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney), 2-0
(9) Drew Roskos (Delran) d. (11) Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas), 7-2
(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) m.d. (5) Donovan DiStefano (Wall), 9-1
(6) Tyler Barrett (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (8) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield), 3-1 SV-1
157 pounds
(10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (12) Nick Bennet (Southern) 5-1
(1) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) m.d. (11) Nicholas Delorenzo (Toms River East), 16-5
(2) Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) d. (5) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine), 7-3
(9) David Hussey (Middletown South) d. (6) Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington) 5-1
165 pounds
(10) Sean Cowan (Absegami) d. (5) Garett Tettemer (Delaware Valley), 4-1
(8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine) m.d. (21) Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg), 12-3
(7) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic) inj. (12) Anthony Lawrence (Christian Brothers Academy), 0:45
(3) Cole Velardi (Southern) d. (18) William Wilson (North Brunswick), 10-3
175 pounds
(4) Jared Schoppe (Delsea) t.f. (10) Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock), 16-1 4:59
(8) Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) d. (11) Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco), 6-0
(7) Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic) d. (12) Alexander Reyes (Holmdel), 3-1
(6) Rocco Dellagatta (St Joseph-Montvale) d. (9) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic), 5-2
190 pounds
(4) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic) d. (18) Pantaleo Varga (Bergen Catholic), 3-1
(8) DJ Henry (Howell) d. (13) Frankie Martino (Passaic Valley) 11-5
(7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May) m.d. (20) Cole DuBois (West Deptford), 10-2
(6) George Rhodes (Absegami) d. (9) Vincent Lee (Delbarton), 6-3
215 pounds
(5) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) d. (18) John Vinciguerra (Woodstown), 3-2
(1) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (11) Jonathan Graham (Highland/Triton), 3-1
(2) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (14) Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills), 5-4
(9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (3) AJ Fricchione (Bergen Catholic), 13-6
285 pounds
(5) Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial) p. (15) Kei'sun Sanders (Wall), 1:25
(8) John Wargo (Phillipsburg) p. (11) Christian Quandt (Hillsborough), 0:52
(7) Scott Lynch (Audubon) d. (20) Arik Hums (High Point), 10-6
(6) Rocco Bennett (Delsea) d. (9) Anthony Evangelista (Southern), 8-5
Consolation Round 3
106 pounds
(25) Beniamino DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas) m.d. (15) Anthon Mason (Southern), 10-0
(20) Jack Bergmann (Lakeland) d. (11) Gage Summers (Delsea), 7-0
(13) Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown) m.d. (5) Michael DiBiase (Wall), 11-2
(8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) d. (18) Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park), 4-2
113 pounds
(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) p. (16) Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph-Montvale), 4:39
(11) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic) d. (19) Frankie Burgio (Point Pleasant Boro), 2-1
(4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep) d. (5) Tyeler Hagensen (Mount Olive), 6-5
(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (8) Anthony Rossi (Hunterdon Central), 5-4
120 pounds
(10) Sean Markey (Bound Brook) d. (15) Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic), 6-5
(11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) d. (20) Sowzrawca Tsay (Wayne Hills), 4-2
(22) Jackson Slotnick (St. Augustine) d. (13) Santino Danise (Hanover Park), 4-3 UTB
(8) Xavier Ortega (Howell) d. (16) Lawrence Liss (Matawan), 9-6
126 pounds
(15) Chase Quenault (Delbarton) d. (23) Josh Lee (Warren Hills), 5-3
(22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley) d. (13) Noah Kochman (Bergen Catholic), 8-4
(12) AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (20) Morgan Schwartz (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 4-3
(8) Sebastian Ortega (Howell) d. (18) Sawyer Ostroff (Donovan Catholic), 10-3
132 pounds
(7) Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg) d. (16) Mason Livio (Pinelands), 3-2
(5) Kage Jones (Camden Catholic) p. (29) Alexander Delaurier (Raritan), 3:25
(20) Nick Villani (Bernards) d. (28) Nicholas Balella (Hackettstown), 7-3
(17) Blasé Mele (Princeton) inj. (8) Giovanni Scafidi (Howell), 5:50
138 pounds
(10) Ethan Composto (Westfield) d. (15) Justin Holly (Pope John), 1-0
(13) David DiPietro (Kingsway) d. (6) Brenden Palcko (Paul VI), 9-4
(12) Angelo Messina (Freehold) d. (4) Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale), 6-4
(9) Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (17) Tyler Lucia (Washington Township), 6-2
144 pounds
(7) Joseph Davi (Delbarton) d. (18) Jeremy Quezada (Dumont), 7-0
(22) Michael Craft (Camden Catholic) p. (14) Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central) 5:41
(12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) d. (30) Justin Barr (West Orange), 10-3
(9) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) m.d. (16) Braden Kmak (Raritan), 11-3
150 pounds
(16) Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney) d. (10) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro), 5-4, TB-1
(11) Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. (14) Stephen O’Neil Jr. (Seton Hall Prep), 7-0
(5) Donovan DiStefano (Wall) d. (13) Ben Garcia (Don Bosco), 5-4
(8) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) d. (17) Adrien Laboy (Middle Township), 11-4
157 pounds
(10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (18) Benjamin Dryden (Kingsway), 4-2
(11) Nicholas Delorenzo (Toms River East) d. (14) Thaylor Sibblies (Newton), 6-2
(5) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) p. (30) James Dacunto (North Warren), 3:04
(9) David Hussey (Middletown South) d. (17) Ryan Datz (Pitman), 7-2
165 pounds
(10) Sean Cowan (Absegami) p. (15) Matt Leslie (Morris Hills), 3:12
(21) Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg) p. (14) Luke Theis (Delran) 4:00
(12) Anthony Lawrence (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (13) Kaleb Wright (Gloucester City), 1:07
(18) William Wilson (North Brunswick) d. (9) Eric Broadie (Bergen Catholic) 6-3
175 pounds
(10) Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) d. (17) Mitch Bivona (Southern), 8-3
(11) Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco) p. (19) Nick Layton (Ocean City), 3:02
(12) Alexander Reyes (Holmdel) d. (13) Nick Stump (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-2
(9) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic) p. (16) Michael Drazek (Warren Hills), 3:06
190 pounds
(18) Pantaleo Varga (Bergen Catholic) t.f. (25) Danny Digiovacchino (Delsea), 15-0 4:50
(13) Frankie Martino (Passaic Valley) p. (11) Joey Witcoski (Hillsborough) 2:42
(20) Cole DuBois (West Deptford) d. (12) Caleb Rivera (Phillipsburg), 4-2
(9) Vincent Lee (Delbarton) m.d. (17) Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco), 10-0
215 pounds
(18) John Vinciguerra (Woodstown) p. (10) James Lynch (Toms River East), 3:19
(11) Jonathan Graham (Highland/Triton) d. (19) Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep), 8-5
(14) Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills) m.d. (27) Cosmo Zaccaro (Central), 14-6
(9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (17) Henry Forte (Delbarton), 0:40
285 pounds
(15) Kei'sun Sanders (Wall) d. (10) Jake Tulli (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 3-1 SV-1
(11) Christian Quandt (Hillsborough) p. (13) Edison Andino (Millville), 5:29
(20) Arik Hums (High Point) p. (12) Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills), 1:01
(9) Anthony Evangelista (Southern) d. (17) Connor Martin (Delbarton), 9-7
Consolation Round 2
106 pounds
(15) Anthon Mason (Southern) t.f. (17) Jackson Bauer (Seneca), 16-0 4:16
(25) Beniamino DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. (7) Colton Hagerty (Washington Township), 5-4
(11) Gage Summers (Delsea) d. (28) Anthony Pellegrino (Seton Hall Prep), 7-6
(20) Jack Bergmann (Lakeland) d. (3) Brady Klinsky (Middletown North), 6-1
(13) Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown) d. (30) Ryan Sherlock (Hunterdon Central), 7-2
(5) Michael DiBiase (Wall) d. (27) Gennaro Marzocca (Paramus Catholic), 3-1
(8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) m.d. (23) Logan McDermid (Hillsborough), 13-1
(18) Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park) d. (16) Lazarus Joyce (Camden Catholic), 8-5
113 pounds
(16) Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (18) Richard Gomez (Matawan), 7-5
(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) m.d. (25) Benjamin Marchetto (West Milford), 12-0
(11) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic) p. (21) Brandon Rayack (Governor Livingston), 5:03
(19) Frankie Burgio (Point Pleasant Boro) d. (20) Jake Taylor (Delaware Valley), 4-2
(4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep) d. (30) Cole Rose (Princeton), 4-2
(5) Tyeler Hagensen (Mount Olive) d. (27) Dom DiGiacomo (Camden Catholic), 11-4
(8) Anthony Rossi (Hunterdon Central) m.d. (23) Charlie Piccione (Warren Hills), 11-2
(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (15) Anthony Urso (Jackson Liberty), 10-6
120 pounds
(15) Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic) p. (17) Nicholas Pallitto (Bergen Catholic), 4:44
(10) Sean Markey (Bound Brook) p. (24) Nathan Lubonski (Kingsway), 2:11
(11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) m.d. (28) Ethan Staples (Shawnee), 8-0
(20) Sowzrawca Tsay (Wayne Hills) m.d. (14) Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic), 18-6
(13) Santino Danise (Hanover Park) d. (19) Noah Michaels (Red Bank Catholic), 5-3
(22) Jackson Slotnick (St. Augustine) d. (21) Scottie Sari (Southern), 3-2
(8) Xavier Ortega (Howell) t.f. (26) Anthony Vitola (Manalapan), 18-3 4:35
(16) Lawrence Liss (Matawan) d. (18) Tyler Venet (Christian Brothers Academy), 10-4
126 pounds
(15) Chase Quenault (Delbarton) d. (17) Ethan Kerlin (West Essex), 7-0
(23) Josh Lee (Warren Hills) d. (25) Chris Hong (Paramus), 11-4
(22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley) m.d. (21) Alex Zimmermann (Delsea), 10-2
(13) Noah Kochman (Bergen Catholic) d. (19) Anthony Viscido (Robbinsville), 2-0
(20) Morgan Schwartz (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (14) James Sloan (St. Joseph-Montvale), 7-2
(12) AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (11) Jake Zaltsman (St. John Vianney), 5:08
(8 ) Sebastian Ortega (Howell) d. (26) Ryan Mansueto (Raritan), 7-1
(18) Sawyer Ostroff (Donovan Catholic) d. (16) Anthony DePaul (St. Augustine), 3-1
132 pounds
(16) Mason Livio (Pinelands) d. (18) Vincent DePierro (Manalapan), 7-0
(7) Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg) d. (25) Brendan Callahan (Kingsway), 3-0
(5) Kage Jones (Camden Catholic) d. (22) Joe Dolci (Toms River North), 4-2 SV-1
(29) Alexander Delaurier (Raritan) d. (14) Jack Nauta (Pope John), 5-2
(20) Nick Villani (Bernards) d. (19) Chase Bish (Paulsboro), 5-1
(28) Nicholas Balella (Hackettstown) d. (27) Ryan Hartung (New Milford), 6-2
(8) Giovanni Scafidi (Howell) d. (23) Riley Halal (Bergen Catholic), 5-1
(17) Blasé Mele (Princeton) d. (15) Gavin Haegele (Eastern), 11-4
138 pounds
(15) Justin Holly (Pope John) d. (16) Tim Kolshorn (Ridge), 5-3
(10) Ethan Composto (Westfield) d. (25) William Cella (Hunterdon Central), 5-0
(6) Brenden Palcko (Paul VI) d. (21) Kyle Reiter (Paramus Catholic), 3-1 SV-1
(13) David DiPietro (Kingsway) d. (14) Shawn Redfield (Warren Hills), 6-4
(4) Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (19) Michael Melillo (Newton), 4-1
(12) Angelo Messina (Freehold) m.d. (22) Adam Hamdeh (Passaic Tech), 9-0
(9) Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter’s Prep) m.d. (26) Jackson Bush (Delaware Valley), 10-0
(17) Tyler Lucia (Washington Township) d. (18) Jason Brown (Cherokee), 9-3
144 pounds
(18) Jeremy Quezada (Dumont) m.d. (17) Anthony Barra (West Essex), 15-5
(7) Joseph Davi (Delbarton) m.d. (25) Renaldo King (Rancocas Valley), 15-2
(22) Michael Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (21) James Conklin (Passaic Tech), 7-2
(14) Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central) p. (20) Lucas Marchese (Somerville), 3:56
(30) Justin Barr (West Orange) inj. (13) Kieran Bruen (Howell), 3:25
(12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) m.d. (11) Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon), 9-0
(9) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) d. (26) Christian Gioia (Governor Livingston), 7-6
(16) Braden Kmak (Raritan) p. (15) Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 3:02
150 pounds
(16) Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney) d. (15) Even Mendez (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 6-3
(10) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro) d. (25) Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley), 8-4
(11) Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. (21) Joseph Ortega (A.L. Johnson), 8-4
(14) Stephen O’Neil Jr. (Seton Hall Prep) d. (29) Colin Palumbo (Matawan), 6-1
(13) Ben Garcia (Don Bosco) p. (19) Lorenzo Caamano (Caldwell), 4:00
(5) Donovan DiStefano (Wall) d. (22) Cael Huxford (Jackson Memorial), 5-1
(8) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) d. (23) Jake Wacha (Pascack Hills), 9-4
(17) Adrien Laboy (Middle Township) d. (18) Andres Cortes (Gateway), 9-6
157 pounds
(18) Benjamin Dryden (Kingsway) d. (16) Gustavo Alarcon (Don Bosco), 3-2
(10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (24) Omar Tarecky (Passaic Tech), 6-4
(11) Nicholas Delorenzo (Toms River East) p. (21) Anthony Verdi (St Peters Prep), 1:10
(14) Thaylor Sibblies (Newton) p. (29) Liam Packer (Phillipsburg), 4:20
(30) James Dacunto (North Warren) d. (20) Logan Wiecoreck (Voorhees), 10-3
(5) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) p. (22) Cody Miller (Warren Hills), 2:00
(9) David Hussey (Middletown South) d. (26) Jake Kreisberg (Governor Livingston), 9-2
(17) Ryan Datz (Pitman) m.d. (15) Ethan Dalling (Kittatinny), 13-0
165 pounds
(15) Matt Leslie (Morris Hills) d. (16) Tyson Derenberger (Delsea), 8-4
(10) Sean Cowan (Absegami) p. (25) Ian Flanagan (Caldwell), 2:00
(21) Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg) m.d. (6) Max Nevlin (St Peters Prep), 10-2
(14) Luke Theis (Delran) d. (20) Joesph Berryman (Freehold), 6-0
(13) Kaleb Wright (Gloucester City) d. (19) Luke Hamann (Jackson Memorial), 5-4
(12) Anthony Lawrence (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (27) Justus Niemeyer (South Plainfield), 2:43
(9) Eric Broadie (Bergen Catholic) t.f. (23) Daniel Hennessey (Old Bridge), 16-0 4:31
(18) William Wilson (North Brunswick) p. (17) Ray Kohan (Pascack Valley) 1:31
175 pounds
(17) Mitch Bivona (Southern) p. (15) Michael Feliciano (Colonia), 2:34
(10) Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) d. (24) Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch), 10-6
(11) Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco) p. (28) Richard Esterly (Robbinsville), 2:37
(19) Nick Layton (Ocean City) p. (20) John Hangey (Cherokee), 0:40
(13) Nick Stump (Christian Brothers Academy) m.d. (14) Cole McFadden (Pitman), 14-3
(12) Alexander Reyes (Holmdel) d. (27) Connor Hille (Phillipsburg), 6-5
(9) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic) d. (23) Carmen Marano (St Peter's Prep), 3-0
(16) Michael Drazek (Warren Hills) t.f. (18) Ty Smith (Lenape), 15-0 2:50
190 pounds
(18) Pantaleo Varga (Bergen Catholic) p. (16) Ethan Mendel (Northern Highlands), 0:38
(25) Danny Digiovacchino (Delsea) p. (10) Brian Christie (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 1:40
(11) Joey Witcoski (Hillsborough) d. (28) Michael Palmieri (Red Bank Catholic), 3-1
(13) Frankie Martino (Passaic Valley) d. (14) Shane Kanterman (Cranford), 9-7
(20) Cole DuBois (West Deptford) d. (19) Collin French (Southern), 4-3
(12) Caleb Rivera (Phillipsburg) d. (22) Mason Brown (Williamstown), 6-3
(9) Vincent Lee (Delbarton) d. (23) Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven), 11-4
(17) Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco) d. (15) Jake Klein (Jackson Liberty), 6-3
215 pounds
(18) John Vinciguerra (Woodstown) d. (16) Matt Jones (Hillsborough), 5-0
(10) James Lynch (Toms River East) p. (25) Lucas Ainbinder (Middletown North), 4:27
(11) Jonathan Graham (Highland/Triton) p. (28) Tommy Borgia (West Morris), 2:19
(19) Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep) p. (29) Adam Mashfej (Wayne Hills), 1:12
(14) Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills) d. (13) Robert Ekins (Don Bosco), 3-2
(27) Cosmo Zaccaro (Central) p. (21) Collin Elam (Ewing), 4:17
(9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (23) Christopher San Paolo (Kingsway), 2:47
(17) Henry Forte (Delbarton) d. (31) Robert McDevitt (Holy Spirit), 9-7
285 pounds
(15) Kei'sun Sanders (Wall) d. (16) Jackson Harris (Shawnee), 4-3
(10) Jake Tulli (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (25) Connor Reynolds (St. Peter's Prep), 8-1
(11) Christian Quandt (Hillsborough) d. (21) Josue Cordoba (Plainfield), 7-3
(13) Edison Andino (Millville) p. (3) Lorenzo Portella (Red Bank Catholic), 1:02
(20) Arik Hums (High Point) m.f. (14) Ike Sholders (Gateway/Woodbury)
(12) Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills) p. (22) Cameron Baumann (Voorhees), 1:38
(9) Anthony Evangelista (Southern) p. (23) Spencer Ribitzki (West Milford), 0:32
(17) Connor Martin (Delbarton) p. (15) Gavin McGill (Rutherford), 0:53
