Consolation results from the NJ state wrestling tournament in Atlantic City

Wrestlers who lost on the first day of the NJ state wrestling tournament still have a chance to reach the podium through the wrestlebacks.

Third-place matches

106 pounds

(10) Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (2) Aidan Carmody (Livingston), 3-2

113 pounds

(2) Jayden James (Delbarton) d. (1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine), 3-0

120 pounds

(5) Adrian DeJesus (DePaul) m.d. (3) Max Elton (Holy Spirit), 10-0

126 pounds

(5) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (3) Conor Collins (Southern), 9-7

132 pounds

(10) Jack Myers (Morristown) p. (12) Donny Alymeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale), 4:14

138 pounds

(1) Alex Nini (Christian Brothers Academy) m.d. (7) Joey Giordano (Long Branch), 8-0

144 pounds

(1) Julian George (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (3) Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic), 4-0

150 pounds

(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. (7) Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-1 SV-1

157 pounds

(7) Jordan Chapman (Cranford) p. (8) Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge), 1:35

165 pounds

(11) Ryan Burton (St Joseph-Montvale) p. (7) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic), 4:35

175 pounds

(4) Jared Schoppe (Delsea) d. (6) Rocco Dellagatta (St Joseph-Montvale), 3-1

190 pounds

(2) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) p. (6) George Rhodes (Absegami), 5-4

215 pounds

(1) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (8) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon), 2-1 TB-1

285 pounds

(7) Scott Lynch (Audubon) d. (19) Benji Shue (Bergen Catholic), 5-1

Fifth-place matches

106 pounds

(9) Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (12) Aiden Scheeringa (Hackettstown), 1:15

113 pounds

(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) m.d. (12) Devin Ryan (New Milford), 14-1

120 pounds

(7) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) m.f. (4) Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco)

126 pounds

(1) Carson Walsh (Pope John) d. (7) Nathan Taylor (Kingsways Regional), 9-3

132 pounds

(2) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter’s Prep) m.f. (4) Wyatt Stout (Southern)

138 pounds

(2) Zach Reilley (Raritan) d. (8) Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg), 14-12 SV-1

144 pounds

(8) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (6) Brandon John Dean (West Morris), 6-4 SV-1

150 pounds

(4) Christopher Bacchioni (Bergen Catholic) d. (12) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic), 3-2

157 pounds

(2) Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) m.f. (1) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic)

165 pounds

(4) Michael Murphy (Westfield) d. (8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine), 6-0

175 pounds

(3) Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) m.f. (5) Joshua Palacio (North Bergen)

190 pounds

(5) Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon) p. (8) DJ Henry (Howell), 3:03

215 pounds

(6) Jarett Pantuso (Warren Hills) d. (2) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale), 7-5 SV-1

285 pounds

(4) Daniel Elyash (Paramus) d. (5) Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial), 3-1 SV-1

Seventh-place matches

106 pounds

(8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) p. (4) Matthew Gould (St. John Vianney), 3:14

113 pounds

(17) Ethan Smith (Paramus Catholic) p. (4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep), 3:07

120 pounds

(11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) m.f. (6) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic)

126 pounds

(2) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) d. (22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley), 5-0

132 pounds

(9) Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May) p. (6) Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney), 3:51

138 pounds

(20) Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic) d. (11) Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic), 3-1

144 pounds

(5) Jamar Dixon (Delsea) d. (12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern), 7-2

150 pounds

(9) Drew Roskos (Delran) d. (6) Tyler Barrett (Christian Brothers Academy), 4-2

157 pounds

(10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (9) David Hussey (Middletown South), 4-1

165 pounds

(10) Sean Cowan (Absegami) d. (3) Cole Velardi (Southern), 6-5

175 pounds

(8) Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) d. (7) Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic), 3-1

190 pounds

(7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May) p. (4) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic), 17-1 5:11

215 pounds

(5) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) d. (9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-1

285 pounds

(8) John Wargo (Phillipsburg) p. (6) Rocco Bennett (Delsea), 1:25

Consolation semifinals

106 pounds

(10) Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (9) Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-2

(2) Aidan Carmody (Livingston) p. (12) Aiden Scheeringa (Hackettstown), 5:17

113 pounds

(2) Jayden James (Delbarton) d. (7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic), 6-2

(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (12) Devin Ryan (New Milford), 14-9

120 pounds

(3) Max Elton (Holy Spirit) inj. (4) Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco), 5:39

(5) Adrian DeJesus (DePaul) p. (7) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale), 5:44

126 pounds

(5) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (7) Nathan Taylor (Kingsways Regional), 8-1

(3) Conor Collins (Southern) d. (1) Carson Walsh (Pope John), 5-4 UTB

132 pounds

(12) Donny Alymeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (2) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter’s Prep), 7-1

(10) Jack Myers (Morristown) d. (4) Wyatt Stout (Southern), 3-1

138 pounds

(7) Joey Giordano (Long Branch) d. (8) Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg), 9-2

(1) Alex Nini (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (2) Zach Reilley (Raritan), 6-0

144 pounds

(3) Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic) p. (8) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep), 5:07

(1) Julian George (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (6) Brandon John Dean (West Morris), 7-0

150 pounds

(7) Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (12) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic), 4-2 SV-1

(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. (4) Christopher Bacchioni (Bergen Catholic), 3-0

157 pounds

(7) Jordan Chapman (Cranford) m.f. (1) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic)

(8) Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge) d. (2) Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic), 8-7

165 pounds

(11) Ryan Burton (St Joseph-Montvale) d. (8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine), 7-2

(7) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic) p. (4) Michael Murphy (Westfield), 3:13

175 pounds

(4) Jared Schoppe (Delsea) p. (3) Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic), 4:53

(6) Rocco Dellagatta (St Joseph-Montvale) inj. (5) Joshua Palacio (North Bergen), 4:53

190 pounds

(2) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) d. (8) DJ Henry (Howell), 5-2

(6) George Rhodes (Absegami) d. (5) Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon), 7-1

215 pounds

(1) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (6) Jarett Pantuso (Warren Hills), 6-0

(8) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon) d. (2) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-1

285 pounds

(19) Benji Shue (Bergen Catholic) m.d. ​​(5) Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial), 13-1

(7) Scott Lynch (Audubon) d. (4) Daniel Elyash (Paramus), 10-4

Consolation quarterfinals

106 pounds

(9) Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (4) Matthew Gould (St. John Vianney), 3-0

(2) Aidan Carmody (Livingston) d. (8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills), 4-3

113 pounds

(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) m.d. (17) Ethan Smith (Paramus Catholic), 11-0

(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep), 7-1

120 pounds

(4) Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco) d. (11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep), 5-0

(7) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (6) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic), 5-2 TB-1

126 pounds

(5) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley), 9-3

(3) Conor Collins (Southern) d. (2) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic), 2-1

132 pounds

(12) Donny Alymeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (9) Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May), 5:59

(10) Jack Myers (Morristown) p. (6) Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney), 2:33

138 pounds

(8) Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg) d. (20) Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic), 6-4

(2) Zach Reilley (Raritan) d. (11) Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic), 3-2

144 pounds

(8) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (5) Jamar Dixon (Delsea), 8-5

(6) Brandon John Dean (West Morris) d. (12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern), 6-2

150 pounds

(12) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic) p. (9) Drew Roskos (Delran), 4:52

(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. (6) Tyler Barrett (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-0

157 pounds

(1) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) d. (10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic), 3-0

(2) Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) m.d. (9) David Hussey (Middletown South), 10-0

165 pounds

(8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine) d. (10) Sean Cowan (Absegami), 5-2

(7) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic) d. (3) Cole Velardi (Southern), 11-8

175 pounds

(4) Jared Schoppe (Delsea) m.d. (8) Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive), 8-0

(6) Rocco Dellagatta (St Joseph-Montvale) d. (7) Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic), 9-3

190 pounds

(4) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic) d. (8) DJ Henry (Howell), 6-4

(6) George Rhodes (Absegami) d. (7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May), 5-2

215 pounds

(1) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (5) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive), 4-2 TB-1

(2) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-1

285 pounds

(5) Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial) d. (8) John Wargo (Phillipsburg), 9-8

(7) Scott Lynch (Audubon) p. (6) Rocco Bennett (Delsea), 0:33

Consolation Round 4

106 pounds

(4) Matthew Gould (St. John Vianney) d. (25) Beniamino DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas), 6-4

(9) Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (20) Jack Bergmann (Lakeland), 6-1

(2) Aidan Carmody (Livingston) d. (13) Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown), 8-2

(8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) d. (6) Joseph DeAngelo (Point Pleasant Boro) 10-6

113 pounds

(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) d. (13) Luke Sherlock (Shawnee) 6-0

(17) Ethan Smith (Paramus Catholic) d. (11) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic), 1-0

(4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep) d. (10) Dalton Webber (Pope John), 3-2

(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (3) Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) 2-1 UTB

120 pounds

(4) Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco) m.d. (10) Sean Markey (Bound Brook), 12-3

(11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) d. (9) Matthew Griffin (Roselle Park), 6-0

(7) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (22) Jackson Slotnick (St. Augustine), 4-0

(6) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic) d. (8) Xavier Ortega (Howell), 5-2

126 pounds

(5) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (15) Chase Quenault (Delbarton), 8-3

(22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley) d. (9) Michael Campanaro (West Morris), 7-4

(2) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) d. (12) AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-0

(3) Conor Collins (Southern) d. (8) Sebastian Ortega (Howell), 2-0

132 pounds

(12) Donny Alymeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (7) Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg), 3-1

(9) Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May) d. (5) Kage Jones (Camden Catholic), 9-5

(10) Jack Myers (Morristown) d. (20) Nick Villani (Bernards), 9-3

(6) Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney) d. (17) Blasé Mele (Princeton), 6-0

138 pounds

(20) Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic) d. (10) Ethan Composto (Westfield), 3-1

(8) Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg) p. (13) David DiPietro (Kingsway), 5:59

(2) Zach Reilley (Raritan) d. (12) Angelo Messina (Freehold), 9-7

(11) Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic) d. (9) Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter’s Prep), 2-1

144 pounds

(5) Jamar Dixon (Delsea) d. (7) Joseph Davi (Delbarton), 1-0

(8) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep) m.d. (22) Michael Craft (Camden Catholic), 10-0

(12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) d. (10) James Farina (Ocean), 5-1

(6) Brandon John Dean (West Morris) p. (9) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City), 1:59

150 pounds

(12) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic) d. (16) Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney), 2-0

(9) Drew Roskos (Delran) d. (11) Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas), 7-2

(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) m.d. (5) Donovan DiStefano (Wall), 9-1

(6) Tyler Barrett (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (8) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield), 3-1 SV-1

157 pounds

(10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (12) Nick Bennet (Southern) 5-1

(1) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) m.d. (11) Nicholas Delorenzo (Toms River East), 16-5

(2) Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) d. (5) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine), 7-3

(9) David Hussey (Middletown South) d. (6) Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington) 5-1

165 pounds

(10) Sean Cowan (Absegami) d. (5) Garett Tettemer (Delaware Valley), 4-1

(8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine) m.d. (21) Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg), 12-3

(7) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic) inj. (12) Anthony Lawrence (Christian Brothers Academy), 0:45

(3) Cole Velardi (Southern) d. (18) William Wilson (North Brunswick), 10-3

175 pounds

(4) Jared Schoppe (Delsea) t.f. (10) Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock), 16-1 4:59

(8) Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) d. (11) Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco), 6-0

(7) Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic) d. (12) Alexander Reyes (Holmdel), 3-1

(6) Rocco Dellagatta (St Joseph-Montvale) d. (9) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic), 5-2

190 pounds

(4) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic) d. (18) Pantaleo Varga (Bergen Catholic), 3-1

(8) DJ Henry (Howell) d. (13) Frankie Martino (Passaic Valley) 11-5

(7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May) m.d. (20) Cole DuBois (West Deptford), 10-2

(6) George Rhodes (Absegami) d. (9) Vincent Lee (Delbarton), 6-3

215 pounds

(5) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) d. (18) John Vinciguerra (Woodstown), 3-2

(1) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (11) Jonathan Graham (Highland/Triton), 3-1

(2) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (14) Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills), 5-4

(9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (3) AJ Fricchione (Bergen Catholic), 13-6

285 pounds

(5) Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial) p. (15) Kei'sun Sanders (Wall), 1:25

(8) John Wargo (Phillipsburg) p. (11) Christian Quandt (Hillsborough), 0:52

(7) Scott Lynch (Audubon) d. (20) Arik Hums (High Point), 10-6

(6) Rocco Bennett (Delsea) d. (9) Anthony Evangelista (Southern), 8-5

Consolation Round 3

106 pounds

(25) Beniamino DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas) m.d. (15) Anthon Mason (Southern), 10-0

(20) Jack Bergmann (Lakeland) d. (11) Gage Summers (Delsea), 7-0

(13) Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown) m.d. (5) Michael DiBiase (Wall), 11-2

(8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) d. (18) Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park), 4-2

113 pounds

(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) p. (16) Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph-Montvale), 4:39

(11) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic) d. (19) Frankie Burgio (Point Pleasant Boro), 2-1

(4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep) d. (5) Tyeler Hagensen (Mount Olive), 6-5

(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (8) Anthony Rossi (Hunterdon Central), 5-4

120 pounds

(10) Sean Markey (Bound Brook) d. (15) Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic), 6-5

(11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) d. (20) Sowzrawca Tsay (Wayne Hills), 4-2

(22) Jackson Slotnick (St. Augustine) d. (13) Santino Danise (Hanover Park), 4-3 UTB

(8) Xavier Ortega (Howell) d. (16) Lawrence Liss (Matawan), 9-6

126 pounds

(15) Chase Quenault (Delbarton) d. (23) Josh Lee (Warren Hills), 5-3

(22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley) d. (13) Noah Kochman (Bergen Catholic), 8-4

(12) AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy) d. (20) Morgan Schwartz (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 4-3

(8) Sebastian Ortega (Howell) d. (18) Sawyer Ostroff (Donovan Catholic), 10-3

132 pounds

(7) Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg) d. (16) Mason Livio (Pinelands), 3-2

(5) Kage Jones (Camden Catholic) p. (29) Alexander Delaurier (Raritan), 3:25

(20) Nick Villani (Bernards) d. (28) Nicholas Balella (Hackettstown), 7-3

(17) Blasé Mele (Princeton) inj. (8) Giovanni Scafidi (Howell), 5:50

138 pounds

(10) Ethan Composto (Westfield) d. (15) Justin Holly (Pope John), 1-0

(13) David DiPietro (Kingsway) d. (6) Brenden Palcko (Paul VI), 9-4

(12) Angelo Messina (Freehold) d. (4) Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale), 6-4

(9) Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter’s Prep) d. (17) Tyler Lucia (Washington Township), 6-2

144 pounds

(7) Joseph Davi (Delbarton) d. (18) Jeremy Quezada (Dumont), 7-0

(22) Michael Craft (Camden Catholic) p. (14) Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central) 5:41

(12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) d. (30) Justin Barr (West Orange), 10-3

(9) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) m.d. (16) Braden Kmak (Raritan), 11-3

150 pounds

(16) Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney) d. (10) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro), 5-4, TB-1

(11) Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. (14) Stephen O’Neil Jr. (Seton Hall Prep), 7-0

(5) Donovan DiStefano (Wall) d. (13) Ben Garcia (Don Bosco), 5-4

(8) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) d. (17) Adrien Laboy (Middle Township), 11-4

157 pounds

(10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (18) Benjamin Dryden (Kingsway), 4-2

(11) Nicholas Delorenzo (Toms River East) d. (14) Thaylor Sibblies (Newton), 6-2

(5) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) p. (30) James Dacunto (North Warren), 3:04

(9) David Hussey (Middletown South) d. (17) Ryan Datz (Pitman), 7-2

165 pounds

(10) Sean Cowan (Absegami) p. (15) Matt Leslie (Morris Hills), 3:12

(21) Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg) p. (14) Luke Theis (Delran) 4:00

(12) Anthony Lawrence (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (13) Kaleb Wright (Gloucester City), 1:07

(18) William Wilson (North Brunswick) d. (9) Eric Broadie (Bergen Catholic) 6-3

175 pounds

(10) Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) d. (17) Mitch Bivona (Southern), 8-3

(11) Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco) p. (19) Nick Layton (Ocean City), 3:02

(12) Alexander Reyes (Holmdel) d. (13) Nick Stump (Christian Brothers Academy), 3-2

(9) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic) p. (16) Michael Drazek (Warren Hills), 3:06

190 pounds

(18) Pantaleo Varga (Bergen Catholic) t.f. (25) Danny Digiovacchino (Delsea), 15-0 4:50

(13) Frankie Martino (Passaic Valley) p. (11) Joey Witcoski (Hillsborough) 2:42

(20) Cole DuBois (West Deptford) d. (12) Caleb Rivera (Phillipsburg), 4-2

(9) Vincent Lee (Delbarton) m.d. (17) Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco), 10-0

215 pounds

(18) John Vinciguerra (Woodstown) p. (10) James Lynch (Toms River East), 3:19

(11) Jonathan Graham (Highland/Triton) d. (19) Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep), 8-5

(14) Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills) m.d. (27) Cosmo Zaccaro (Central), 14-6

(9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (17) Henry Forte (Delbarton), 0:40

285 pounds

(15) Kei'sun Sanders (Wall) d. (10) Jake Tulli (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 3-1 SV-1

(11) Christian Quandt (Hillsborough) p. (13) Edison Andino (Millville), 5:29

(20) Arik Hums (High Point) p. (12) Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills), 1:01

(9) Anthony Evangelista (Southern) d. (17) Connor Martin (Delbarton), 9-7

Consolation Round 2

106 pounds

(15) Anthon Mason (Southern) t.f. (17) Jackson Bauer (Seneca), 16-0 4:16

(25) Beniamino DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. (7) Colton Hagerty (Washington Township), 5-4

(11) Gage Summers (Delsea) d. (28) Anthony Pellegrino (Seton Hall Prep), 7-6

(20) Jack Bergmann (Lakeland) d. (3) Brady Klinsky (Middletown North), 6-1

(13) Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown) d. (30) Ryan Sherlock (Hunterdon Central), 7-2

(5) Michael DiBiase (Wall) d. (27) Gennaro Marzocca (Paramus Catholic), 3-1

(8) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) m.d. (23) Logan McDermid (Hillsborough), 13-1

(18) Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park) d. (16) Lazarus Joyce (Camden Catholic), 8-5

113 pounds

(16) Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (18) Richard Gomez (Matawan), 7-5

(7) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) m.d. (25) Benjamin Marchetto (West Milford), 12-0

(11) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic) p. (21) Brandon Rayack (Governor Livingston), 5:03

(19) Frankie Burgio (Point Pleasant Boro) d. (20) Jake Taylor (Delaware Valley), 4-2

(4) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep) d. (30) Cole Rose (Princeton), 4-2

(5) Tyeler Hagensen (Mount Olive) d. (27) Dom DiGiacomo (Camden Catholic), 11-4

(8) Anthony Rossi (Hunterdon Central) m.d. (23) Charlie Piccione (Warren Hills), 11-2

(1) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (15) Anthony Urso (Jackson Liberty), 10-6

120 pounds

(15) Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic) p. (17) Nicholas Pallitto (Bergen Catholic), 4:44

(10) Sean Markey (Bound Brook) p. (24) Nathan Lubonski (Kingsway), 2:11

(11) Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) m.d. (28) Ethan Staples (Shawnee), 8-0

(20) Sowzrawca Tsay (Wayne Hills) m.d. (14) Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic), 18-6

(13) Santino Danise (Hanover Park) d. (19) Noah Michaels (Red Bank Catholic), 5-3

(22) Jackson Slotnick (St. Augustine) d. (21) Scottie Sari (Southern), 3-2

(8) Xavier Ortega (Howell) t.f. (26) Anthony Vitola (Manalapan), 18-3 4:35

(16) Lawrence Liss (Matawan) d. (18) Tyler Venet (Christian Brothers Academy), 10-4

126 pounds

(15) Chase Quenault (Delbarton) d. (17) Ethan Kerlin (West Essex), 7-0

(23) Josh Lee (Warren Hills) d. (25) Chris Hong (Paramus), 11-4

(22) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley) m.d. (21) Alex Zimmermann (Delsea), 10-2

(13) Noah Kochman (Bergen Catholic) d. (19) Anthony Viscido (Robbinsville), 2-0

(20) Morgan Schwartz (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (14) James Sloan (St. Joseph-Montvale), 7-2

(12) AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (11) Jake Zaltsman (St. John Vianney), 5:08

(8 ) Sebastian Ortega (Howell) d. (26) Ryan Mansueto (Raritan), 7-1

(18) Sawyer Ostroff (Donovan Catholic) d. (16) Anthony DePaul (St. Augustine), 3-1

132 pounds

(16) Mason Livio (Pinelands) d. (18) Vincent DePierro (Manalapan), 7-0

(7) Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg) d. (25) Brendan Callahan (Kingsway), 3-0

(5) Kage Jones (Camden Catholic) d. (22) Joe Dolci (Toms River North), 4-2 SV-1

(29) Alexander Delaurier (Raritan) d. (14) Jack Nauta (Pope John), 5-2

(20) Nick Villani (Bernards) d. (19) Chase Bish (Paulsboro), 5-1

(28) Nicholas Balella (Hackettstown) d. (27) Ryan Hartung (New Milford), 6-2

(8) Giovanni Scafidi (Howell) d. (23) Riley Halal (Bergen Catholic), 5-1

(17) Blasé Mele (Princeton) d. (15) Gavin Haegele (Eastern), 11-4

138 pounds

(15) Justin Holly (Pope John) d. (16) Tim Kolshorn (Ridge), 5-3

(10) Ethan Composto (Westfield) d. (25) William Cella (Hunterdon Central), 5-0

(6) Brenden Palcko (Paul VI) d. (21) Kyle Reiter (Paramus Catholic), 3-1 SV-1

(13) David DiPietro (Kingsway) d. (14) Shawn Redfield (Warren Hills), 6-4

(4) Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (19) Michael Melillo (Newton), 4-1

(12) Angelo Messina (Freehold) m.d. (22) Adam Hamdeh (Passaic Tech), 9-0

(9) Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter’s Prep) m.d. (26) Jackson Bush (Delaware Valley), 10-0

(17) Tyler Lucia (Washington Township) d. (18) Jason Brown (Cherokee), 9-3

144 pounds

(18) Jeremy Quezada (Dumont) m.d. (17) Anthony Barra (West Essex), 15-5

(7) Joseph Davi (Delbarton) m.d. (25) Renaldo King (Rancocas Valley), 15-2

(22) Michael Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (21) James Conklin (Passaic Tech), 7-2

(14) Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central) p. (20) Lucas Marchese (Somerville), 3:56

(30) Justin Barr (West Orange) inj. (13) Kieran Bruen (Howell), 3:25

(12) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) m.d. (11) Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon), 9-0

(9) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) d. (26) Christian Gioia (Governor Livingston), 7-6

(16) Braden Kmak (Raritan) p. (15) Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 3:02

150 pounds

(16) Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney) d. (15) Even Mendez (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 6-3

(10) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro) d. (25) Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley), 8-4

(11) Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. (21) Joseph Ortega (A.L. Johnson), 8-4

(14) Stephen O’Neil Jr. (Seton Hall Prep) d. (29) Colin Palumbo (Matawan), 6-1

(13) Ben Garcia (Don Bosco) p. (19) Lorenzo Caamano (Caldwell), 4:00

(5) Donovan DiStefano (Wall) d. (22) Cael Huxford (Jackson Memorial), 5-1

(8) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) d. (23) Jake Wacha (Pascack Hills), 9-4

(17) Adrien Laboy (Middle Township) d. (18) Andres Cortes (Gateway), 9-6

157 pounds

(18) Benjamin Dryden (Kingsway) d. (16) Gustavo Alarcon (Don Bosco), 3-2

(10) Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) d. (24) Omar Tarecky (Passaic Tech), 6-4

(11) Nicholas Delorenzo (Toms River East) p. (21) Anthony Verdi (St Peters Prep), 1:10

(14) Thaylor Sibblies (Newton) p. (29) Liam Packer (Phillipsburg), 4:20

(30) James Dacunto (North Warren) d. (20) Logan Wiecoreck (Voorhees), 10-3

(5) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) p. (22) Cody Miller (Warren Hills), 2:00

(9) David Hussey (Middletown South) d. (26) Jake Kreisberg (Governor Livingston), 9-2

(17) Ryan Datz (Pitman) m.d. (15) Ethan Dalling (Kittatinny), 13-0

165 pounds

(15) Matt Leslie (Morris Hills) d. (16) Tyson Derenberger (Delsea), 8-4

(10) Sean Cowan (Absegami) p. (25) Ian Flanagan (Caldwell), 2:00

(21) Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg) m.d. (6) Max Nevlin (St Peters Prep), 10-2

(14) Luke Theis (Delran) d. (20) Joesph Berryman (Freehold), 6-0

(13) Kaleb Wright (Gloucester City) d. (19) Luke Hamann (Jackson Memorial), 5-4

(12) Anthony Lawrence (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (27) Justus Niemeyer (South Plainfield), 2:43

(9) Eric Broadie (Bergen Catholic) t.f. (23) Daniel Hennessey (Old Bridge), 16-0 4:31

(18) William Wilson (North Brunswick) p. (17) Ray Kohan (Pascack Valley) 1:31

175 pounds

(17) Mitch Bivona (Southern) p. (15) Michael Feliciano (Colonia), 2:34

(10) Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) d. (24) Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch), 10-6

(11) Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco) p. (28) Richard Esterly (Robbinsville), 2:37

(19) Nick Layton (Ocean City) p. (20) John Hangey (Cherokee), 0:40

(13) Nick Stump (Christian Brothers Academy) m.d. (14) Cole McFadden (Pitman), 14-3

(12) Alexander Reyes (Holmdel) d. (27) Connor Hille (Phillipsburg), 6-5

(9) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic) d. (23) Carmen Marano (St Peter's Prep), 3-0

(16) Michael Drazek (Warren Hills) t.f. (18) Ty Smith (Lenape), 15-0 2:50

190 pounds

(18) Pantaleo Varga (Bergen Catholic) p. (16) Ethan Mendel (Northern Highlands), 0:38

(25) Danny Digiovacchino (Delsea) p. (10) Brian Christie (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 1:40

(11) Joey Witcoski (Hillsborough) d. (28) Michael Palmieri (Red Bank Catholic), 3-1

(13) Frankie Martino (Passaic Valley) d. (14) Shane Kanterman (Cranford), 9-7

(20) Cole DuBois (West Deptford) d. (19) Collin French (Southern), 4-3

(12) Caleb Rivera (Phillipsburg) d. (22) Mason Brown (Williamstown), 6-3

(9) Vincent Lee (Delbarton) d. (23) Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven), 11-4

(17) Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco) d. (15) Jake Klein (Jackson Liberty), 6-3

215 pounds

(18) John Vinciguerra (Woodstown) d. (16) Matt Jones (Hillsborough), 5-0

(10) James Lynch (Toms River East) p. (25) Lucas Ainbinder (Middletown North), 4:27

(11) Jonathan Graham (Highland/Triton) p. (28) Tommy Borgia (West Morris), 2:19

(19) Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep) p. (29) Adam Mashfej (Wayne Hills), 1:12

(14) Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills) d. (13) Robert Ekins (Don Bosco), 3-2

(27) Cosmo Zaccaro (Central) p. (21) Collin Elam (Ewing), 4:17

(9) Robert Canterino (Christian Brothers Academy) p. (23) Christopher San Paolo (Kingsway), 2:47

(17) Henry Forte (Delbarton) d. (31) Robert McDevitt (Holy Spirit), 9-7

285 pounds

(15) Kei'sun Sanders (Wall) d. (16) Jackson Harris (Shawnee), 4-3

(10) Jake Tulli (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (25) Connor Reynolds (St. Peter's Prep), 8-1

(11) Christian Quandt (Hillsborough) d. (21) Josue Cordoba (Plainfield), 7-3

(13) Edison Andino (Millville) p. (3) Lorenzo Portella (Red Bank Catholic), 1:02

(20) Arik Hums (High Point) m.f. (14) Ike Sholders (Gateway/Woodbury)

(12) Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills) p. (22) Cameron Baumann (Voorhees), 1:38

(9) Anthony Evangelista (Southern) p. (23) Spencer Ribitzki (West Milford), 0:32

(17) Connor Martin (Delbarton) p. (15) Gavin McGill (Rutherford), 0:53

