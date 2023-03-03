Open in App
Columbus, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

How big can my clip be? What we know about Columbus gun magazine ban.

By Mark Ferenchik, The Columbus Dispatch,

5 days ago
Columbus City Council passed legislation recently that restricts the size of a gun magazine they may own. Here's what we know about the bill.

What is the gun magazine limit in Columbus?

The law prohibits magazines of 30 rounds or more.

What is the Columbus gun magazine limit penalty?

It's a misdemeanor, with a mandatory 180 consecutive days in jail without work release, and potentially up to one year, along with a $1,500 fine.

When does the magazine limit take effect?

It's in effect now. But legislation the Columbus City Council passed on Feb. 27 gives owners until July 1 to sell them, move them out of the city, or turn them over to Columbus police without penalty.

How will the gun magazine limit be enforced?

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said it will be enforced when authorities see them. They will not be going from door to door to check.

Is the Columbus gun magazine limit legal?

Gun advocates are now challenging the law in Delaware County Common Pleas Court -- a slice of Columbus sits in Delaware County -- saying the new law infringes on the U.S. and Ohio constitutional right to bear arms and also violates Ohio laws. The city says it is legal.

Does the law affect gun storage?

The ordinances adds to the crimes of negligent homicide and negligent assault “storing or leaving a deadly weapon” in one’s residence in a manner in which a minor could reasonably be anticipated to gain access to it. Storing weapons in a safe, gun case or with a trigger lock would be presumed to have exercised due care. Violators face a third-degree misdemeanor, or — if a juvenile gains access to the weapon — a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Having a weapon on them in their home or in their “immediate control” is not a violation.

What else does the law do?

The ordinances prohibits anyone from recklessly selling, lending, giving or furnishing a firearm to any other person who is known or there is reasonable cause to believe they can’t legally possess it. A violator could face a first-degree misdemeanor.

