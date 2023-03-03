Detroit Pistons sign Nigerian forward Eugene Omoruyi to 10-day contract

After buying out Nerlens Noel earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons have utilized the open roster spot.

The Pistons signed forward Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract on Friday, the team announced. In 13 games with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League this season, Omoruyi is averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal while shooting 46.6% overall and 15.4% from 3 (4.3 attempts per game).

The 26-year-old has played in 23 NBA games this season with the Thunder, averaging 4.9 points in 11.8 minutes. He's listed at 6 feet 7 and 244 pounds.

Omoruyi, from Nigeria, played three seasons at Rutgers from 2016-19 before transferring to Oregon, where he took a redshirt year, before averaging 17.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a senior. He went undrafted in 2021.

'I LOST THE GAME':Pistons' Jaden Ivey takes accountablility for Chris Webber-like timeout

RANKING NBA REBUILDS:How Detroit Pistons future stacks up among loaded competitors

Catch our podcast "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. This week's episode, embedded above, features a deep dive into the upcoming NBA draft. See all of our podcasts and daily voice briefings at freep.com/podcasts.