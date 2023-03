KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The WATE Storm Team is Weather Aware today as very strong winds and storms are expected and could cause tree damage or power outages.

See the most recent forecast here. Watch live coverage from the WATE 6 Storm Team in the video player above.

Storm updates will be added below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.