Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Nikki Haley to campaign in Myrtle Beach this month

By Kevin Accettulla,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfqsq_0l6d5xkF00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will campaign this month in Myrtle Beach.

Haley will hold a rally March 13 at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

Haley kicked off her presidential bid last month in Charleston.

Haley’s main competition so far for the nomination, former President Donald Trump , has a long record of insulting his rivals, targeting women with sexist attacks including criticizing their appearance.

Before Haley made her bid official, Trump called her “a very ambitious person,” telling conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt that Haley “just couldn’t stay in her seat.” He also said he essentially gave Haley his blessing before she reversed course on an earlier decision not to challenge him. “I said, ‘You know what, Nikki, if you want to run, you go ahead and run.’”

Haley, a former accountant and state legislator who became South Carolina’s first female and first Indian American governor, is no stranger to sexist and racist attacks.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, she has written and talked about growing up in a small town as the only brown-skinned family. During her 2010 campaign for governor, a state lawmaker used a racial slur to reference her. He later apologized.

Former Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana, who led GOP efforts to recruit and elect more women to the U.S. House, called Haley’s candidacy “good for the party” and the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
North Carolina sees largest abortion-rate spike in country after Roe v. Wade ruling
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Family says Myrtle Beach man among 4 Lake City natives kidnapped in Mexico; 2 found dead
Lake City, SC1 day ago
OnStar failed to share data that may have helped save Nichols woman killed in 2021, lawsuit says
Nichols, SC9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘We are all saddened’ by Lake City natives kidnapped in Mexico, mayor says
Lake City, SC14 hours ago
2 Lake City natives killed in Mexican kidnapping identified
Lake City, SC15 hours ago
Rep. Russell Fry says kidnappings show U.S. can no longer ‘turn a blind eye’ to Mexican drug cartels
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
North Carolina Gov. Cooper to deliver State of the State speech Monday night
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Governor Cooper proposes ‘double digit’ raise as North Carolina teacher salaries remain below average
Cary, NC9 hours ago
Wife of Lake City native kidnapped in Mexico thankful for his return, but heartbroken for families of 2 dead
Lake City, SC1 day ago
Mullins police still ‘actively looking’ for man missing for nearly 18 months
Mullins, SC10 hours ago
Conway to consider demolishing old Whittemore Elementary School after fire
Conway, SC13 hours ago
Lake City Mayor on NewsNation: Community grieving after Mexico kidnappings
Lake City, SC8 hours ago
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Marion murder arrested in Columbia
Marion, SC12 hours ago
Crews respond to 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach piano bar since Monday
Myrtle Beach, SC14 hours ago
Hundreds of runners complete Myrtle Beach Marathon
Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
Scranton ministry to host prayer vigil for Mexico kidnapping victims on Wednesday night
Scranton, SC1 day ago
SLED investigating after overnight fire damages old Whittemore school in Conway
Conway, SC1 day ago
Conway city staff proposes inland beach at annual budget retreat
Conway, SC2 days ago
“48 Hours” focuses on Alex Murdaugh trial Saturday on News13
Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
Myrtle Beach-area man accused of crimes against child on Discord app
Myrtle Beach, SC13 hours ago
Teal Wave: Coastal Carolina opens new Teal Nation store at Broadway at the Beach
Conway, SC1 day ago
South Carolina man dead after shooting, chase involving North Carolina deputies
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy