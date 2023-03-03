Nikki Haley to campaign in Myrtle Beach this month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will campaign this month in Myrtle Beach.

Haley will hold a rally March 13 at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

Haley kicked off her presidential bid last month in Charleston.

Haley’s main competition so far for the nomination, former President Donald Trump , has a long record of insulting his rivals, targeting women with sexist attacks including criticizing their appearance.

Before Haley made her bid official, Trump called her “a very ambitious person,” telling conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt that Haley “just couldn’t stay in her seat.” He also said he essentially gave Haley his blessing before she reversed course on an earlier decision not to challenge him. “I said, ‘You know what, Nikki, if you want to run, you go ahead and run.’”

Haley, a former accountant and state legislator who became South Carolina’s first female and first Indian American governor, is no stranger to sexist and racist attacks.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, she has written and talked about growing up in a small town as the only brown-skinned family. During her 2010 campaign for governor, a state lawmaker used a racial slur to reference her. He later apologized.

Former Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana, who led GOP efforts to recruit and elect more women to the U.S. House, called Haley’s candidacy “good for the party” and the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

