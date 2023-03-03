Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Waffle House found with ‘live roach’, unclean equipment during health inspection

By Evan Moore,

5 days ago

A Waffle House restaurant in Charlotte received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department after inspectors discovered an insect in the kitchen.

The Waffle House at 6637 E. Independence Blvd. received a score of 86 during its March 2. inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after a “live roach” was found on food prep equipment, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

  • Food residue on kitchen equipment

  • Dumpster lids and doors left open

  • Perishable foods stored above required temperatures

  • Unlabled bottles of kitchen cleaning products

This is the restaurant’s second consecutive “B” grade, documents show.

The inspection comes less than six months after two other Waffle House locations in Charlotte were cited for the presence of flies and improper food storage during their inspections, The Charlotte Observer reported .

According to state law , permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Waffle House location did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

