Jackson, MS
Events happening this weekend in Mississippi: March 3-5

By Rachel Hernandez,

5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 3-5) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

The Carnival of Symphony – Friday – Jackson

  • This annual gala is a fundraising event of the Jackson Symphony League. Expect music, a cocktail dinner and silent auction.

Spring Farm Days – Friday & Saturday – Jackson

  • Join the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for cooking demonstrations, chances to learn about farmstead life and gardening and more.

Fossil Road Show – Saturday – Jackson

  • Expect displays from collectors and exhibitors, hands-on activities, “fossil digs” and a scavenger hunt. Bring your own fossil discoveries to get expert opinions about their ages and identities.

2023 JXN Natural Hair Expo – Saturday – Jackson

  • Grab tickets now for vendors, training master classes, awards and fashion. Guests can also expect a fashion show, JXN Natural Hair Awards, Battle of the Barber Artist Competition, a kid’s zone and more.

Vicksburg Run Thru History – Saturday – Vicksburg

  • Support the Vicksburg YMCA while running through the Vicksburg National Military Park. There’s still time to register!

Pine Belt:

Hattiesburg Caft Beer Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg

  • Claim your ticket now to sample more than 100 craft beers at Town Square Park.

Trustmark Touch a Truck – Saturday – Laurel

  • This free event will offer kids the chance to explore vehicles, while parents meet local pediatricians, early educators and health care providers.

Laurel Leap Day – Saturday – Laurel

  • Gather in Downtown Laurel for basketball, food, drinks and music.

2nd Hattiesburg Open Rodeo – Saturday – Hattiesburg

  • Southeastern Rodeo Productions will host its second Hattiesburg Open Rodeo at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center.

Prom-A-Palooza – Sunday – Hattiesburg

  • Local high school girls are invited to shop for prom dresses and shoes for $12 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
