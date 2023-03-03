Open in App
UPI News

Le Sserafim achieves career's first million seller with 'Antifragile'

By Yonhap News Agency,

5 days ago

March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop newbie group Le Sserafim has recorded the first million seller since its debut less than a year ago, with its second EP Antifragile, the group's agency said Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9Edu_0l6d0Dgo00
K-pop group Le Sserafim attend the red carpet event for Asia Artist Awards in Nagoya, Aichi-Prefecture, Japan, on December 13, 2022. The K-pop girl group recorded its first million seller since its debut less than a year ago. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The album has sold a total of 1,030,808 copies since it was released in October, Source Music said, citing data released Thursday by Circle Chart that tracks album sales.

Antifragile had become a half million seller early on by selling more than 630,000 copies in the first week of its release.

The EP reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart in November, making the K-pop girl group the fastest to debut on the major music chart.

The multinational group, composed of members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Eunchae and Kazuha, debuted in May with its first EP, Fearless.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

