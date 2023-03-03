Open in App
Leawood, KS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Pizza. Edamame dip. BBQ mushroom tacos. New plant-based restaurant for Johnson County

By Joyce Smith,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJlUi_0l6czM8i00

A locally owned meal subscription service is opening a restaurant in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.

Whole Harvest Kitchen plans to open this summer, at 4853 W. 117th St., serving “whole food, plant-based” meals.

“For people eating this way, they don’t have a lot of options. There are a lot of places that say they are healthy but they use a lot of sodium and a lot of oil,” said Eric Turner, chief operating officer of Whole Harvest LLC. “That’s the shortcut way of doing it. But we are all about making sure it is healthy and delicious.”

Menu items will include zucchini bread, seasonal soup, loaded sweet potatoes, lentil pancakes, Cowboy Caviar (with heirloom legumes, tomato, roasted corn, bell pepper, avocado and lime), edamame dip, smokey carrots (dukkah crunch, chive dip and house vinaigrette), salads, noodles and dumplings.

Entrees will come with a choice of roasted yam hash or salad. They will include barbecue mushroom tacos, spinach lasagna marinara, blackened tofu wraps, and pizzas such as Exotic Mushroom (with roasted garlic sauce, caramelized shallot, fig and herbs).

Desserts will include a chocolate almond cake and chocolate date truffles.

Whole Harvest in North Kansas City is a subscription service offering fresh, chef-prepared plant-based meals delivered to customers’ homes or offices weekly. It uses in-season ingredients, gluten-free, never-frozen, non-GMO and organic where it can. It has clients nationwide.

Customers place orders for three days ($169 per week for six meals), four days ($189 per week for eight meals) or seven days ($349 per week for 14 meals). Shipping charges are included in the price.

Meals include Berry Beet Bowl (with beets and beans over quinoa), Harvest Bowl Savory (with portabella mushrooms, tofu, quinoa, butternut squash, cucumber relish and greens), pasta fagioli, spaghetti squash casserole and spiced yam soup with tempeh. Customers can skip weeks or cancel services at any time.

Whole Harvest was founded in 2018 as Fresh, Healthy, Fast.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hawaiian-style restaurant chain adding more Kansas City area locations
Lee's Summit, MO13 hours ago
My go-to meal: Fried chicken gets a sweet & spicy crunch at this Kansas City restaurant
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Wings in mango sauce, grilled mahimahi. JoCo Mexican restaurant opening in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Be Our Guest: Get half off at Pegah’s Family Restaurant
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Comfort food cafe owner turns spatula over to new owner
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
McLain's Market closing its KU campus location Friday, March 10
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Whataburger’s newest Overland Park location is drive-thru only, for now
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Kansas City area restaurants with health code violations: Sawasdee, Grand Street, more
Kansas City, KS11 hours ago
Port Fonda restaurant closed in KC’s Westport. Here’s what’s taking its place
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Missouri’s Best BBQ Restaurant is NOT in Kansas City…
Osage Beach, MO2 days ago
Rain or shine, Snake Saturday festivities are back in North Kansas City this weekend
North Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
More customers lose hundreds to Kansas City-area hot tub repairman
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Piles of trash, illegal dumping return to vacant Kansas City shopping center
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City business to close after nearly four decades of service
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Albert Pujols' Kansas City-area home sold, moving sale begins Tuesday
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Proposed beef packing factory could bring 600 jobs to Olathe
Olathe, KS7 hours ago
30-story apartment tower would rank among tallest additions to downtown KC in years
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
World of Wheels returns to Kansas City this weekend featuring classic cars, The Fonz and more
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
After four decades, this one-of-a-kind Kansas City classic will stop the beat
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Is This the Coolest Missouri Small Town? The Internet Says Yes
Weston, MO1 day ago
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Veterinary clinics warn of uptick in bacterial disease spreading among pets
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Jury: UPS must pay Kansas City area family hit by truck $75 million
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Developer moves forward with south KC landfill despite Kansas City Council opposition
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City gives ride-hailing transit another go with launch of RideKC Iris next week
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Willie Nelson announces May 20 tour stop in Kansas City at Azura Amphitheater
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Overland Park leaders approve redevelopment of former Sears site
Overland Park, KS7 hours ago
3-year-old dead, 6 injured after crash south of Kansas City
Kansas City, KS19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy