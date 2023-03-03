Pizza. Edamame dip. BBQ mushroom tacos. New plant-based restaurant for Johnson County

A locally owned meal subscription service is opening a restaurant in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.

Whole Harvest Kitchen plans to open this summer, at 4853 W. 117th St., serving “whole food, plant-based” meals.

“For people eating this way, they don’t have a lot of options. There are a lot of places that say they are healthy but they use a lot of sodium and a lot of oil,” said Eric Turner, chief operating officer of Whole Harvest LLC. “That’s the shortcut way of doing it. But we are all about making sure it is healthy and delicious.”

Menu items will include zucchini bread, seasonal soup, loaded sweet potatoes, lentil pancakes, Cowboy Caviar (with heirloom legumes, tomato, roasted corn, bell pepper, avocado and lime), edamame dip, smokey carrots (dukkah crunch, chive dip and house vinaigrette), salads, noodles and dumplings.

Entrees will come with a choice of roasted yam hash or salad. They will include barbecue mushroom tacos, spinach lasagna marinara, blackened tofu wraps, and pizzas such as Exotic Mushroom (with roasted garlic sauce, caramelized shallot, fig and herbs).

Desserts will include a chocolate almond cake and chocolate date truffles.

Whole Harvest in North Kansas City is a subscription service offering fresh, chef-prepared plant-based meals delivered to customers’ homes or offices weekly. It uses in-season ingredients, gluten-free, never-frozen, non-GMO and organic where it can. It has clients nationwide.

Customers place orders for three days ($169 per week for six meals), four days ($189 per week for eight meals) or seven days ($349 per week for 14 meals). Shipping charges are included in the price.

Meals include Berry Beet Bowl (with beets and beans over quinoa), Harvest Bowl Savory (with portabella mushrooms, tofu, quinoa, butternut squash, cucumber relish and greens), pasta fagioli, spaghetti squash casserole and spiced yam soup with tempeh. Customers can skip weeks or cancel services at any time.

Whole Harvest was founded in 2018 as Fresh, Healthy, Fast.