Johnson City, TN
WJHL

‘An ongoing problem’ | 5 charged in scheme to smuggle drugs into Greene County Detention Center

By Murry Lee,

5 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Greene County inmates and two suspects from Johnson City are facing charges after an investigation into drugs being mailed into a jail.

A release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) states the investigation began at the start of February and determined that “several individuals were involved in the conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.”

The release states SORT Commander Josh Riddle and other investigators with the Greene County Detention Center and GCSD charged the following three inmates in the conspiracy:

  • Israel Branham, 45
  • Clinton G. Davis, 33
  • Ronald G. Foshie, 48

Two others were also arrested with the help of the Johnson City Police Department, according to the release. They were identified as:

  • Angela D. Hudson, 66, of Johnson City
  • Felicia D. Saults, 44, of Johnson City

All five people were charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility as well as manufacturing/sale/delivery of a controlled substance. The bonds set for those charges was $20,000, and the GCSD reports all five appeared in court Wednesday.

The release states Jail Administrator John Key described instances of drug smuggling at the jail as “an ongoing problem” and said he “could not imagine the problems we could face in our facility” without the hard work of the officers there.

“These crimes could put our staff in jeopardy,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in the release. “Through investigations such as these, we hope to keep our employees safe. They work hard every day and I thank them for the job they do. I especially appreciate Deputy Riddle for initiating this case and for all of the employees that helped him throughout the investigation.”

