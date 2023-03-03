Open in App
Stanislaus County, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

‘Do not be alarmed': Law enforcement responds to calls about lights in the sky

By Sergio Robles,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxAA0_0l6cwrEw00

(KTXL) - A celestial phenomenon led to multiple 911 calls to at least two law enforcement agencies in Northern California this week.

Callers dialed emergency services in Sonoma and Stanislaus counties to report “non-moving” lights in the sky that turned out to just be two planets shining brightly, a planetary rendezvous visible in the western horizon.

JV disappearance: Timeline of events after beloved radio host goes missing

“Do not be alarmed as NASA said that Jupiter and Venus would appear in the western sky on March 1st,” the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office published on Facebook.

A lieutenant that spoke with The Modesto Bee said that the Facebook post likely helped lower the number of calls coming in about the bright planets.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Planets are some of the brightest objects in the night sky, and this week, Jupiter and Venus are in the same area of the sky in what is known as a conjunction, according to NASA.

On at least one night, the planets appeared close to the Moon during the early sunset.

Although it’s a beautiful sight for stargazers and will continue for several more days, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reminds the community that it is not an emergency.

“There is no reason to report this,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Feds suspect Tesla used automated system in deadly Contra Costa firetruck crash
Walnut Creek, CA8 hours ago
Santa Rosa student found with large hunting knife in backpack on campus
Santa Rosa, CA3 hours ago
Family handcuffed outside of East Bay Starbucks awarded $8.25 million
Castro Valley, CA2 hours ago
FBI releases more details on bizarre San Jose bombing case
San Jose, CA10 hours ago
Officials In California Implore Residents To Prepare For Next Powerful Storm
Sacramento, CA10 hours ago
Noose found hanging outside Kaiser Permanente office
Gilroy, CA15 hours ago
Santa Rosa community holds public forum on school security
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
California man dead after being mauled by four dogs, authorities say
Jurupa Valley, CA9 hours ago
Woman charged for threatening private East Bay school
Walnut Creek, CA5 hours ago
Tulare County theft part of $1M statewide ring, CHP says
Tulare, CA1 day ago
Traffic Accident on Westbound Interstate 580 and Livermore Avenue
Livermore, CA1 day ago
Incoming atmospheric river raises concerns over possible flooding in Valley
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Sonora Police Warn Public and Parents After Disturbing Discovery
Sonora, CA1 day ago
Body found in Colorado decades ago is that of a man from Modesto
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Crews contain fire at Modesto junkyard
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Noose found at Kaiser Permanente in Gilroy, hospital says
Gilroy, CA1 day ago
69-year-old alleged fentanyl dealer arrested by Petaluma police
Petaluma, CA1 hour ago
Flaring at Benicia Valero Refinery under investigation
Benicia, CA2 days ago
Runaway Alameda County boy missing since Wednesday
Castro Valley, CA2 days ago
Suspect at large after allegedly stabbing a man in Gilroy
Gilroy, CA2 days ago
Martinez refinery neighbors receive health advisory from Contra Costa Health
Martinez, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy