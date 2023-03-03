Sayre man sentenced on theft/fraud charges

SAYRE, Pa. ( WETM ) — A Sayre business owner has been sentenced following a July 2022 arrest for multiple theft and forgery charges.

According to documents released by the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Andrew Vanderpool has been sentenced to 9 months to 23 months inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility, with Restitutions of $3,491.

Vanderpool was sentenced for the charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a Felony in the Third Degree, and Forgery-utters forged writing, a Felony in the Second degree.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Vanderpool at the time of his arrest, police say that he took a checkbook belonging to someone else and wrote false checks made out to his business “Twin Tiers Staffing.”

The complaint says that Vanderpool had been employed by the victim to spray a building for bugs, during the spraying Vanderpool took the checkbook and wrote the false checks.

