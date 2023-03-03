You could score a free Bojangles biscuit almost every day for a week. Here’s how.

A free biscuit is always a home run. Wait, wrong sport, slam dunk, that’s it.

For the 2023 ACC Tournaments, North Carolina-based Bojangles is giving away free — or nearly free — sausage biscuits whenever a team scores 77 points in a game.

The promotion applies to the ongoing women’s tournament this week and the men’s tourney next week, both held in the conference’s rightful place, Greensboro.

For years, UNC-Chapel Hill fans have enjoyed a pair of cheap sausage biscuits whenever the Tar Heels eclipse 100 points in a game the night before.

This promotion applies to all teams and lowers the bar a bit to 77 points, referencing the chicken and biscuit giant’s birth year.

Here’s how it works:

▪ If any team scores 77 points or more during a tournament game, you can get one free sausage biscuit using the Bojangles app or online ordering.

▪ The biscuit can be redeemed the day after the win , not the day of and not a number of days later.

▪ The biscuit must be redeemed in the Bojangles mobile app or through online ordering, which does require creating an account. The app is free.





▪ Keep in mind not all locations offer digital orders .

▪ When ordering, place a sausage biscuit in your “order box” then use the promo code ACC when checking out to get the biscuit credit. This will make your biscuit nearly free (more on that below).

But it’s not a sure thing. On the first night of the women’s tournament, no team got above 71 points.

The NC State Lady Wolfpack team was the first to trigger the windfall of free biscuits, scoring 85 points Thursday in a win over Syracuse. So UNC biscuit and basketball fans will have to thank an NC State fan today for their free biscuit, as UNC didn’t reach the biscuit threshold, scoring 68 in a win over Clemson.

You can keep track of the women’s and men’s tournament schedules at newsobserver.com/sports/college/acc .

Back to the nearly free part of this. The promotion is only possible through online ordering and the Bojangles app. A 50 cent fee applies to all digital orders, including these free biscuits. So that otherwise $2.79 biscuit will cost you $0.54.

The promotion runs through the end of the men’s tournament next weekend, meaning biscuit and basketball fans could have a week-long streak of free-ish biscuits.