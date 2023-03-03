Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Chief

Weather: Winter Weather Advisory

By The Chief,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMZ6v_0l6cS19J00

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect in from midnight Friday, March 3, to noon Saturday, March 4.

WHAT

Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches above 500 feet. A dusting up to 2 inches likely for locations below 500 feet. Snow level lowering to around 500 feet late Friday night and continuing through Saturday morning.

WHERE

In Oregon, Lower Columbia, including Clatskanie, Vernonia, Rainier, St. Helens and Scappoose. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area.

IMPACTS

Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Be aware of changing conditions, wind chill conditions may be present.

Check with your family, friends, and neighbors who are vulnerable to the cold, including older adults, infants and children, people with illnesses or disabilities, and pets.

Call 211 for local resources and warming centers or visit org/winter-and-severe-weather-shelters.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Portland has wintry mix, preps for atmospheric river
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Thoughts about that snow storm; what went wrong and why it will happen again
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Snow in Portland on Saturday? It's a possibility
Portland, OR4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portions of western Washington under Winter Weather Advisory overnight
Vancouver, WA4 days ago
Heavy mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Friday
Seattle, WA5 days ago
ODOT advises delaying travel today because of low elevation snow
Grants Pass, OR3 days ago
Are you ready for more snow this weekend?
Boise, ID4 days ago
Deschutes County Public Health issues measles advisory after Kentucky outbreak; no Oregon cases so far
Wilmore, KY1 day ago
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 3/6/23 – City of Klamath Falls Approves To Place Decommissioned F-15 Jet in Veterans Park
Klamath Falls, OR1 day ago
Skier's Tragic Death in Oregon Avalanche Serves as Reminder of Importance of Safety
Bend, OR2 days ago
Record snowstorm provides no drought relief for Oregon. Here’s why
Portland, OR5 days ago
Regional salmon regulatory body hears scary salmon science at meetings all this week
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Winter storm bringing up to 9 inches of snow, sleet to parts of New England
Boston, MA4 days ago
Floods cause road closures in the Tri-State; here’s where
Waverly, KY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy