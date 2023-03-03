Open in App
Bremen, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2-year-old girl dies following ‘tragic accidental shooting’ involving pellet gun

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old girl has died after being shot with a pellet gun.

Deputies said they were called out to a person going into possible cardiac arrest along Poseyville Road on Wednesday.

Emergency crews met with the caller at Corinth Poseyville Road and Business 27 in Bremen, where they took over giving the child CPR.

The caller told emergency crews that the child had been shot with a BB gun.

The child, later identified as Jaylea Hutchinson, 2, was taken to Tanner Medical Center at Higgins where she later died from her injuries.

Deputies said during their initial investigation, they determined Jaylea had been shot with a pellet gun.

“At this time, we can release that the child was shot by another juvenile in the home. This appears to be a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Please join me in praying for this family,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they deal with the tragic loss of such a young child.”

Deputies said the case remains under investigation.

