Open in App
Royersford, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Man missing since 2021 was murdered, co-worker arrested: Bucks County DA

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNLDm_0l6cD7cq00

A man who has been missing for more than a year was murdered, investigators say, and his co-worker has been charged with the killing.

Michael Stark, a 49-year-old resident of Royersford, Pa., has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and related offenses for the death of 50-year-old Matthew Branning.

Branning, a resident of Sellersville, Pa., went missing after leaving his workplace in Silverdale on October 15, 2021.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Friday that Stark failed to show up to work on the day Branning went missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gJZS_0l6cD7cq00

Pictured: Matthew Branning (left) and a booking photo of Michael Stark (right)

Investigators say Stark waited for Branning in the parking lot, then kidnapped Branning as he left the workplace.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Branning withdrawing money from a drive-thru ATM in Sellersville shortly after 4 p.m.

No one was in the passenger seat, the D.A.'s office said, but investigators say a person was partially visible in the back seat of Branning's 2002 Lexus SUV.

The D.A.'s office said Branning's vehicle was tracked through central and southern New Jersey using toll and cell phone data. Branning's bank account was used in Somers Point shortly after 7 p.m.

The vehicle was then tracked to a Wawa in Cape May County, and Stark is seen on surveillance video making a purchase around 9:30 p.m., the D.A.'s office said. Branning was not seen in that video.

Stark's cell phone was then tracked to the so-called "Needle Park" section of Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

In December 2021, the D.A.'s office said Branning's vehicle was found in Falls Church, Virginia. Investigators say crack vials, linked to the drug market in "Needle Park," were found inside.

Branning was not a drug user, the D.A.'s office said.

Investigators say Branning carried large sums of cash and primarily paid for things with cash or personal checks.

Stark was arrested in Wayne County, Michigan in April 2022 for a warrant out of Monroe County, Pennsylvania. He was extradited back to Pennsylvania in July 2022.

He was charged with the murder on Thursday and is being held without bail.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Man found shot to death in Pennsylvania woods 'knew his attacker' as police launch homicide investigation
West Norriton, PA12 hours ago
Pennsylvania man charged with kidnapping and killing co-worker and 'family man' who vanished after leaving job
Sellersville, PA2 days ago
A&E series 'City Confidential' to detail notorious 2017 murders in Bucks County
Solebury Township, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
N.J. prison inmate charged in beating of fellow prisoner who died 1 day before his release
Trenton, NJ12 hours ago
Police: Teens ransack Center City store, attack employee
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Biker Gang Member Ordered 'Hit' On Victim From Bucks Jail, State Police Say
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Troopers Arrest Woman at Casino for Pickpocketing
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Missing Delco Man May Be In Danger, Police Warn
Chester, PA10 hours ago
Family of man killed by Delaware police during suspected drug deal demand answers: 'This is not over'
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Police: Suspect, victim were watching TV together moments before Tioga double stabbing
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Chester County police warn residents to be cautious as credit card thefts are on the rise
West Whiteland Township, PA7 hours ago
Community refrigerator to be replaced after theft in Hunting Park
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Skimming Devices Found on ATMs Inside Montgomery County Stores
Norristown, PA1 day ago
Woman Assaulted By Group Of 8 In Philadelphia: Police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly's new homicide commander vows to make changes in PD's most demanding unit
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Montgomery County DA investigating homicide in West Norriton along Schuylkill River Trail
West Norriton, PA2 days ago
RAW VIDEO: Deadly Wilmington police shooting captured on surveillance video
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
SEPTA, Philadelphia police investigate stabbing on train near Logan Station
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
$50K In Drugs Seized From Bensalem Dealers, Authorities Say
Bensalem Township, PA12 hours ago
Police: Parking In Handicapped Spot Leads To Altercation With Trooper
Newark, DE1 day ago
Man Found Dead On Schuylkill River Trail Identified: Montco DA
Audubon, PA2 days ago
Former Philadelphia police officer acquitted of charges including perjury
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philly Mom Accidentally Shot After Toddler Finds Gun In Street, Cops Say
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy