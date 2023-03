bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho House Bill Would set Legal 'Best Practices' in 'Unofficial Surrogacy Capital' By Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun, 4 days ago

By Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun, 4 days ago

A bill headed for the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives would be the first Idaho law to specifically address surrogacy — a thriving ...