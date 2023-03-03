Open in App
Madison County, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Madison BOS proffers support for local business seeking IRS relief

By Becca Pizmoht / Journalist,

4 days ago
Spectators and supervisors were surprised by a request from a local business at Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

Jason E. Summers, PhD, chief scientist and operations manager of Madison-based research and development company, AriA (Applied Research in Acoustics LLC), used public comment to request the assistance and support of the board in his campaign to pressure the IRS to turn back section 174 of the tax code.

Summers requested the board write local and state representatives a letter supporting what. Summers believes that reverting back to the prior law would benefit his and other RandD businesses that work supporting the Department of Defense.

Recent changes to the law force amortization of RandD expenses and effectively increase ARiA’s tax rate.

While Chair R. Clay Jackson and the other members of the board agreed to consider taking action, they cautioned that they needed to have a deeper understanding of the law and its consequences.

County Attorney Sean Gregg also weighed in, advised that the board would need to actually make a resolution if they were to investigate and/or support Summers’ proposal.

Wednesday night, the board took action, approving a resolution in support of ARiA’s ask.

Gregg and county Administrator Jonathon Weakley both took a deep dive into Section 174 between meetings and based on their analysis, the board unanimously approved Jackson sign a letter to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) in support of ARiA’s request.

AriA was a 2021 finalist for the QuadTank Pitch competition sponsored by the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.


