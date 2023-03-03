It's Not Over Yet! Winter Weather Advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect in from midnight Friday, March 3, to noon Saturday, March 4.

WHAT

Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches above 500 feet. A dusting up to 2 inches likely for locations below 500 feet. Snow level lowering to around 500 feet late Friday night and continuing through Saturday morning.

WHERE

In Oregon, Lower Columbia, including Scappoose, St. Helens, Rainier, Clatskanie, and Vernonia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area.

IMPACTS

Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Be aware of changing conditions, wind chill conditions may be present.

Check with your family, friends, and neighbors who are vulnerable to the cold, including older adults, infants and children, people with illnesses or disabilities, and pets.

Call 211 for local resources and warming centers or visit org/winter-and-severe-weather-shelters.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map