$400K award will go to explore brain-gut connection in Parkinson’s By Steve Bryson, PhD, 4 days ago

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded $400,000 to an Augusta University (AU) neuroscientist to research a possible brain-gut connection in Parkinson’s disease. Danielle Mor, ...