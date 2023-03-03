Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Pitt DT Calijah Kancey an interesting fit for the Steelers

By Curt Popejoy,

4 days ago
Perhaps the most impressive defensive lineman on the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine was Pitt’s Calijah Kancey. Kancey’s huge performance and physical stature drew comparisons to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and places him squarely in the first-round discussion of the 2023 NFL draft.

This also means he is squarely on the radar of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So let’s take a look at where Kancey would fit with the Steelers. Kancey had some interesting measurables on Thursday. Kancey checked in at 6-foot-1, 281 pounds, arm length of 30 5/8’,’ hand size of 9 1/8’. Kancey also ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash, the best by the defensive tackle since 2003.

In terms of height and weight, he definitely does fit the mold of what the Steelers look for but there is some precedent. Javon Hargrave didn’t exactly fit the template but was slightly bigger than Kancey. But on a defense that needs playmakers, Kancey fits the bill. He defines the term “low man wins” and is nearly impossible to block one-on-one.

Should the Steelers target Kancey at No. 17 after his big combine? If there is an early run on offensive tackles, Kancey makes a ton of sense. This defensive line class is a mixed bag with no clear-cut option after Jalen Carter. Kancey is a pure disruptor in the middle and while he isn’t a multi-tasker like what the Steelers typically look for, he adds a new element to the defense.

