Bengals NFL draft prospect meetings tracker from scouting combine

While a team meeting with droves of prospects — even at positions they don’t need — isn’t anything new, it’s still fun to step back and get a look at which prospects the team got some time with in Indianapolis.
So far the Bengals have met with the expected positions, putting a clear emphasis on things like defensive line and cornerback. That will expand as the week continues and certainly loop in offensive line, tight end and other spots.
Here’s a look at confined meetings for the Bengals, which we’ll update as more info becomes available.
