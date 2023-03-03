Bengals NFL draft prospect meetings tracker from scouting combine

Like every year, the Cincinnati Bengals have been very active at the scouting combine.

While a team meeting with droves of prospects — even at positions they don’t need — isn’t anything new, it’s still fun to step back and get a look at which prospects the team got some time with in Indianapolis.

So far the Bengals have met with the expected positions, putting a clear emphasis on things like defensive line and cornerback. That will expand as the week continues and certainly loop in offensive line, tight end and other spots.

Here’s a look at confined meetings for the Bengals, which we’ll update as more info becomes available.

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

Clark Phillips, DB, Utah

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah