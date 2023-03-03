Open in App
MLB pitchers are wearing PitchCom devices to call their own pitches. Here's how it's helping them

By Charles Curtis,

4 days ago
Remember PitchCom, the wearable devices that allowed MLB catchers to input the pitch they wanted to see from hurlers, meant to curb sign stealing?

It’s back in 2023. But there’s a wrinkle that Major League Baseball is trying out in spring training: Instead of only catchers getting to relay the pitch and location, pitchers can wear the device and tell the catcher what they’re throwing.

Per the Associated Press, it’s an experiment that if the league approves, could be implemented in the regular season.

But why is it so important? And how is it helping pitchers find an advantage?

First: Couple that with the new pitch clock and now pitchers can dictate the pace of the game. Max Scherzer revealed how that works and it’s brilliant, throwing hitters off their rhythm.

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes mentioned he’ll be helped with speeding up his delivery with calling his own pitches on PitchCom:

But there’s a benefit to others, says San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“With some of the younger (catchers), I think it helps them get their mind off of pitch-calling and they really can focus on some other things that are important: Pitch-framing, the running game is going to be hectic this year, we anticipate. They can kind of shift their focus to that,” Cobb said on Thursday’s Giants Talk Podcast. “I always tell them that if they feel adamant about a pitch, shake me off, and they still have the ability to call pitches. Shake me off and go to a pitch and I’ll listen to it and we’ll go that way. But for the most part, let’s just try to let me get into a flow and get the pace going.”

But speed is the key here. From The Athletic, on San Diego Padres pitchers trying it out:

“Maybe one shake (of the head in response to a catcher’s sign) is OK, but you don’t want to shake three or four times,” Nick Martinez said. “One shake, I think, is natural. Multiple shakes, if you can eliminate that, it’ll get the game quicker. So I think the PitchCom, that’s going to be the best for that.”

Martinez on Friday became the first Padres pitcher to test the new PitchCom remotes during live batting practice. He described the initial adjustment as “unorthodox.” At one point, Martinez found himself shaking off his catcher and quickly realizing he had a cutting-edge alternative. “I was like, ‘Just press the thing!’” Martinez said. “I think I’ve got to use it in a few bullpens and intentionally call all my bullpens on there.”

We’ll see if this continues into the regular season if MLB allows it.

