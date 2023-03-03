Edwardsville
Change location
See more from this location?
Edwardsville, IL
247Sports
Punch leads to three ejections in SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee-Martin men's basketball game
By Raymond Lucas Jr.,5 days ago
By Raymond Lucas Jr.,5 days ago
Southern Illinois Edwardsville's battle with Tennessee-Martin in the quarterfinal of the Ohio Valley Tournament turned ugly when Cougars forward DeeJuan Pruitt punched Tennessee-Martin's Rifen Miguel...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0