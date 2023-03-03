Open in App
Edwardsville, IL
See more from this location?
247Sports

Punch leads to three ejections in SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee-Martin men's basketball game

By Raymond Lucas Jr.,

5 days ago
Southern Illinois Edwardsville's battle with Tennessee-Martin in the quarterfinal of the Ohio Valley Tournament turned ugly when Cougars forward DeeJuan Pruitt punched Tennessee-Martin's Rifen Miguel...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy