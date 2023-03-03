Wright replacing Gregg as Madison County Attorney

Madison County government hired a new county attorney Tuesday night when the board of supervisors authorized Chair R. Clay Jackson to finalize and execute the contract of Charlottesville Attorney Hannon Elliott Wright to serve the county.

Wright will officially begin work with the county on April 1, replacing the retiring Sean D. Gregg of Orange. Gregg has served as county attorney since October 1, 2018 when he replaced Virginius R. "Shack” Shackelford who had been in office since 1976.

Gregg will work with Wright in the interim.

After obtaining an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia where he also played lacrosse for four years, Wright then attended and graduated from the university’s School of Law in 2003.

After law school he returned to his native Virginia Beach where he worked as an associate attorney for a private law firm. He then moved back to Central Virginia where he joined the practice of Early, Powell, Rakness, Wright, PLC in Madison.

Wright also is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Several years ago, he was mobilized as a reservist on active duty as a staff judge advocate.

Married with two children, Wright and Ryan J. Rakness formed their own law partnership in Charlottesville where they have worked as defense attorneys throughout the Central Piedmont.

Wright will have a base salary of $80,000 with an additional cap of $16,000 for work over and above the normal duties of a county attorney.