Open in App
Madison County, VA
See more from this location?
The MadRapp Recorder

Wright replacing Gregg as Madison County Attorney

By Chuck Jackson, Editor,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eg88m_0l6a1NYM00

Madison County government hired a new county attorney Tuesday night when the board of supervisors authorized Chair R. Clay Jackson to finalize and execute the contract of Charlottesville Attorney Hannon Elliott Wright to serve the county.

Wright will officially begin work with the county on April 1, replacing the retiring Sean D. Gregg of Orange. Gregg has served as county attorney since October 1, 2018 when he replaced Virginius R. "Shack” Shackelford who had been in office since 1976.

Gregg will work with Wright in the interim.

After obtaining an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia where he also played lacrosse for four years, Wright then attended and graduated from the university’s School of Law in 2003.

After law school he returned to his native Virginia Beach where he worked as an associate attorney for a private law firm. He then moved back to Central Virginia where he joined the practice of Early, Powell, Rakness, Wright, PLC in Madison.

Wright also is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Several years ago, he was mobilized as a reservist on active duty as a staff judge advocate.

Married with two children, Wright and Ryan J. Rakness formed their own law partnership in Charlottesville where they have worked as defense attorneys throughout the Central Piedmont.

Wright will have a base salary of $80,000 with an additional cap of $16,000 for work over and above the normal duties of a county attorney.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlottesville, VA newsLocal Charlottesville, VA
Supervisors approve hundreds of housing units for Albemarle, including dozens of 'affordable' units
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Update: Albemarle County police locate two ‘endangered’ missing children
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Augusta County Deputy Alleged to Have Assaulted BLM Activists and Police Auditors - Deputy on Paid Leave
Staunton, VA1 day ago
Nelson County Authorities Need Help in Search for Wanted Man
Shipman, VA23 hours ago
Virginia man killed in crash in Shenandoah County
Winchester, VA1 day ago
Great.Full Goods General Store hopes to win grant contest
Harrisonburg, VA20 hours ago
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance 1404 Back in Service; RCFRD can accept new volunteers for Co. 4 assignments
Flint Hill, VA4 days ago
Staunton residents concerned over blasting project
Staunton, VA20 hours ago
Deputies: Goochland shooting is 'isolated incident;' person med-flighted
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Cheney To Become College Professor In Virginia; No Word On Possible 2024 Presidential Run
Charlottesville, VA4 days ago
Elkton WWII Veteran still going strong at 98-years-old
Elkton, VA20 hours ago
Fredericksburg man arrested for robbery at Locust Grove Walmart
Locust Grove, VA2 days ago
Employee shot while working at Prince William Co. restaurant
Woodbridge, VA22 hours ago
Controversial UVA Appointee Apologizes
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
2 'critically' missing boys in VA found safe
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
Waynesboro, VA1 day ago
Man shot at Potomac Mills Mall in Prince William
Woodbridge, VA2 days ago
Madison Public Notice 03/02/23
Madison, VA5 days ago
Waynesboro Police responding to potential shots fired
Waynesboro, VA16 hours ago
Waynesboro Police make arrests in Jan. 14 robbery at Tobacco and Vape store
Waynesboro, VA1 day ago
Harrisonburg man charged with crimes connected to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Harrisonburg, VA3 days ago
One dead and one critically hurt in Cherry Avenue shooting that results in shelter in place at Timberland Apartments
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy