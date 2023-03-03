Open in App
The Associated Press

Brighton manager De Zerbi gets 1-game touchline ban

4 days ago
FILE - Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. De Zerbi won’t be on the touchline on Saturday, March 4, 2023 for the game against West Ham as a result of a one-match suspension for abusive behavior toward a match official. The Football Association announced the touchline ban and a fine of 15,000 pounds ($18,000) for De Zerbi’s actions following a 1-0 loss to Fulham on Feb. 18. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi won’t be on the touchline for Saturday’s Premier League game against West Ham as a result of a one-match suspension for abusive behavior toward a match official.

The Football Association on Friday announced the ban and a fine of 15,000 pounds ($18,000) for De Zerbi’s actions following a 1-0 loss to Fulham on Feb. 18.

“The head coach admitted that his behavior on the pitch at fulltime was improper, and that his behavior and/or language in the tunnel afterward toward a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper,” the governing body said in a statement.

It added that an independent regulatory commission imposed the sanctions following a hearing.

De Zerbi had argued with officials after his team saw two would-be goals disallowed before giving up a late winner.

