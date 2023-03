The showdown between No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Arizona won't impact the regular-season standings, but stakes remain high when the teams meet Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The Bruins (26-4, 17-2 Pac-12) clinched the regular-season title last weekend and hold a three-game lead over the Wildcats (25-5, 14-5), who secured the No. 2 seed for next week's Pac-12 tournament by beating Southern California 87-81 on Thursday.