Driver under the influence caused crash that killed 3-year-old, Fort Mill police say

A three-year-old child was killed in a crash just after 12 a.m. Friday in Fort Mill, and police say the driver was under the influence when the crash happened.

The Fort Mill Police Department said Tyrique Boyce lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro on Munn Road. According to a crash report, the car flipped over after hitting a tree.

FMPD says another adult and the child were in the car with Boyce. The child was taken to a hospital, but they later died from their injuries. It’s not clear how they’re related to Boyce.

Police say they believe alcohol contributed to the crash.

Boyce is in police custody, according to FMPD. He’s facing charges of felony DUI great body injury, felony DUI death, child endangerment, child safety restraint, and a seatbelt violation.

