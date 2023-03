NJ.com

What time, channel is NFL Combine Day 2? (3/3/23) FREE Live Stream, watch DB draft prospects workout online By Ryan Novozinsky, 4 days ago

By Ryan Novozinsky, 4 days ago

The second day of the 2023 NFL prospect combine takes place on Friday, March 3, 2023 (3/3/23) and will feature the defensive backs. Fans can ...