She's on a path with the familiar family name

(The Center Square) – State Sen. Rachel Hunt, just two months into her freshman term, launched her 2024 bid for lieutenant governor on Wednesday with a swipe at incumbent Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

The daughter of former Gov. Jim Hunt promised to restore “honor and integrity” to the post as she became at least the seventh declared candidate in the race, and the fourth Democrat.

“I’ve had the honor of serving in both the state House and Senate to protect North Carolinians’ basic freedoms and work towards a future that ensures our children and families are supported and safe,” Hunt said. “But in that time, I’ve had a front-row seat to the damage that Lieutenant Governor Robinson has done to our state and the office.”

Robinson is a presumptive Republican candidate for governor in 2024, though he has not confirmed.

Hunt's father supported constitutional change in the 1970s that allowed him to become the state’s first governor to serve consecutive terms, winning elections in 1976 and 1980. The influential Democrat then ran and won terms back-to-back again in 1992 and 1996. He started his ascension with a successful run for lieutenant governor in 1972.

Hunt is in her first term in the upper chamber after serving in the House from 2019 until this year. Her legislative focus has centered on issues like clean energy, abortion access and Medicaid expansion.

She joins three other declared Democratic candidates for the 2024 race: Democrat Chris Rey, a former U.S. Army officer and mayor of Spring Lake; former Rep. Raymond Smith Jr., who represented portions of Wayne and Sampson counties from 2019 to 2023; and civil rights activist Delmonte Crawford.

Republican Hal Weatherman, chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and former U.S. Rep. Sue Myrick, is also in the running, as is Peter Boykin, an “Americans First Constitutionalist” who garnered a mere 170 votes in the May 2022 Republican primary for state House District 63.

“North Carolinians deserve leaders that are focused on the right priorities like expanding access to affordable health care, increasing the minimum wage, investing in our schools, and cleaning up the water we drink and air we breathe,” Hunt said in her Twitter announcement. “That’s why I’m running for Lieutenant Governor.”

The lieutenant governor is the second-highest elected official in North Carolina and the only position to cast authority in both the legislative and executive branches. The state constitution places the lieutenant governor as president of the Senate, though limits votes to tie-breakers. The position also includes membership to the state Board of Education and Council of State, providing considerable influence over education and other important decisions.