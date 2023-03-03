19th District Legislators Announce Sweeping Increases in School Aid

WOODBRIDGE/CARTERET – With the amount of school aid increasing $832 million across the state, all municipalities in the 19th Legislative District should expect additional revenue in the fiscal ’24 year under the governor’s proposed budget.

Sen. Joe Vitale, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez (all D-19th Dist.) lauded the Murphy Administration for recognizing the educational needs in the 19th Legislative District, ensuring school districts in the five municipalities receive sizable increases in state aid to offset property taxes in the upcoming budget.

The governor is proposing a total of $10.75 billion in direct aid to New Jersey’s K-12 schools. Statewide, 407 school districts will see funding increases, while 157 districts will see cuts in aid. There will be no funding change for 13 districts.

The proposed budget will provide a total of $20.5 billion in school funding. This amount includes pre-K funding, pension and benefits.

“The new state aid figures are a victory for all public schools in our legislative district, as well as for the taxpayers,” Vitale said. “We have been urging the Administration to provide the adequate funding our schools need to fulfill their mission of a thorough and efficient education. I am pleased that our voices were heard, reflected in additional support from the state treasury.”

The funding breakdown for the fiscal ’24 budget:

- Carteret: $49,821,220, a 13.7% increase

- Middlesex County Vocational-Technical High School: $19,381,915, an 11.2% increase

- Perth Amboy: $204,876,489, a 7% increase

- Sayreville: $41,503,852, a 15.9% increase

- South Amboy: $8,374,855, a 17.1% increase

- Woodbridge: $103,258,413, a 23.8% increase

“This historic investment will serve students, ease local tax burdens, and keep our schools the finest in the nation,” Coughlin said, adding he is pleased the state is honoring a seven year phase-in of recalibrating the School Funding Reform Act formula for the state's 603 school districts. The formula had been manipulated in previous years. But a 2018 law made corrections, thus ensuring the original intent of the law is followed.

“Moreover, this year’s funding formula takes inflation into account,” the Assembly Speaker added. “The additional aid will help soften the blow for unanticipated rising costs that school districts are now addressing.”

State officials say the aid formula was determined by a school district's ability to operate based on each town's property value and incomes. Also factored into the formula is the number of student enrollees, with extra support given to vo-tech students, students with special needs and English language learners.

“The increases in school aid across the 19th District represent a direct investment in the future success of our students,” Lopez said. “I am excited to see how our schools will use these dollars to encourage better learning outcomes and enhance overall academic performance. These dollars will certainly follow the student and help our future leaders to create achievements that will be felt for generations to come.”

State aid for schools has increased more than 30% under Gov. Phil Murphy’s six years in office.



