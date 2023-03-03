Open in App
Raleigh, NC
NC State Newsstand: How to watch the Pack vs. Notre Dame

By Ethan McDowell,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NNGg_0l6ZJw3F00
RALEIGH, NC - FEBRUARY 16: Players of the NC State Wolfpack celebrate their victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Reynolds Coliseum on February 16, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. NC State won 77-66 in OT. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

TheWolfpacker.com’s Friday Morning Newsstand

NC State defeated Syracuse Thursday afternoon, playing one of its best offensive games of ACC play as the team left Greensboro with a 83-58 win over the Orange and advanced to the third round of the conference tournament. A matchup with No. 1-seeded Notre Dame is up next.

The Fighting Irish just wrapped up the ACC’s regular season title after recording a dominant 15-3 conference record and finishing the regular season 24-4 overall. NC State handed Notre Dame one of those losses during a 69-65 Pack victory at Reynolds Coliseum.

Olivia Miles is a superstar for the Irish, but head coach, and ACC coach of the year, Niele Ivey said the star guard is day-to-day due to an injury. Miles was an All-ACC first-team selection this year.

Here are the broadcast details for the Pack’s second conference tournament matchup.

What time does the game start?

NC State vs. Notre Dame tips off at 2 p.m. EST.

What television channel is the Wolfpack game on?

The ACC Network has the broadcast for NC State vs. Notre Dame

Where can I stream the game?

The game can been seen on the WatchESPN app.

Where can I listen to the game on the radio?

Andrew Sanders and Ernie Myers will broadcast the game on WKNC 88.1 FAM.

Thursday’s win over Syracuse was victory No. 800 for head coach Wes Moore.

Check out this game-winning shot by five-star Wolfpack signee Zoe Brooks.

Former Wolfpack kicker Christopher Dunn shared some fun insight into his homemade goalposts.

The Carolina Panthers hired Wolfpack legend Adrian Wilson as its vice president of player personnel.

Asaad Brown II, one of the top class of 2024 prospects in Virginia, will visit Raleigh today.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Moore discussing how the team’s mentality shifts once the Wolfpack arrives in Greensboro for the ACC Tournament.

“Every year, we come here, it’s a new season,” Moore said. “We wipe the board. We come here, everybody is equal, let’s go get it.”

Today’s top NC State headlines

