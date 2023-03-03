NC State Newsstand: How to watch the Pack vs. Notre Dame
By Ethan McDowell,
4 days ago
NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.
TheWolfpacker.com’s Friday Morning Newsstand
NC State defeated Syracuse Thursday afternoon, playing one of its best offensive games of ACC play as the team left Greensboro with a 83-58 win over the Orange and advanced to the third round of the conference tournament. A matchup with No. 1-seeded Notre Dame is up next.
The Fighting Irish just wrapped up the ACC’s regular season title after recording a dominant 15-3 conference record and finishing the regular season 24-4 overall. NC State handed Notre Dame one of those losses during a 69-65 Pack victory at Reynolds Coliseum.
Comments / 0