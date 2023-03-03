5-star safety KJ Bolden sets spring visit schedule

5-star prospect KJ Bolden. (Chad Simmons/On3)

Buford (Ga.) Five-Star Plus+ safety KJ Bolden isn’t in any rush to make a commitment, and he wants to take as many visits as he can before narrowing down to a top schools list or a decision.

The nation’s No. 3 recruit in the On3 Industry Ranking has mostly been linked to Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Georgia, but he’ll be seeing a few new programs over the next two months as he criss-crosses the country for his spring visits.

Bolden will be at Arkansas this weekend, then will head to Auburn (March 17), Florida State (March 23), USC (April 15) and Oregon (April 29), he tells On3.

It will be his first time visiting each school, save for Florida State, which he saw a few times early in his recruitment. But Bolden is keeping his options open and still considering a number of programs. Only one official visit is locked in — a June 16-18 trip to Ohio State.

Last month, he told On3 that multiple programs are in contention for other officials. They include Georgia, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Florida State, Clemson and Michigan.

Bolden, who plans to commit in August or September, has no dates set for any of these potential trips.

“One of the top overall athletes in the 2024 cycle early on. Has a plus frame checking in at 6-foot, 185 pounds with a 6-foot-4 wing-span prior to his junior season. Has a personal best mark of 10.76 seconds in the 100 meters, showing outstanding high-end speed early on in his high school career. Also tests well in the combine setting.

…Plays both ways for Georgia powerhouse Buford High as a receiver and defensive back. Projects as a defensive back and likely at safety long-term, where his combination of athleticism and length makes him one of the nation’s best. Will need to improve his ball skills to be a top receiver prospect, but has the coordination to be well above average as a defensive back in that regard.”