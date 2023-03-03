Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KDAF

Slap! Top live TV moments that kept Texans’ eyes glued to the screen, study reveals

By Annita Hamilton Freeman,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMKnZ_0l6Z92p100

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the Oscars last year, definitely “rocked” the whole world!

Whether you were shocked by the slap, the football game of the year, or even celebrities’ Super Bowl performances, Americans have definitely experienced some crazy tv moments.

The jewelry company ShaneCo released a list of the most watched live TV moments in each state.

After conducting a nationwide survey, they found Texas has multiple moments unlike other states, Texans were glued to the Will Smith Slap, Steve Harvey announcing the wrong Miss Universe, Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe malfunction and Madonna kissing Brittney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Here are a few other insights from the survey:

  • 32% of Americans say Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was their favorite TV moment
  • Residents in Indiana, Maryland, and California are most likely to tune into live TV events just in case there is an iconic moment
  • California and Texas residents are most likely to take to social media to talk about live TV moments

You can find the full study here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
3 of Texas’ biggest cities named America’s top pet-friendly cities for renters in 2023
Austin, TX7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Where and when you can see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
3 Texas cities ranked among the 15 best cities in the South in 2023
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
'Last Place Burgers' in Texas ranked as best in the world
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Houstonite wins $1 million off of Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Need to relax? Texas Hill Country inn ranked one of the coziest in America
Fredericksburg, TX6 hours ago
‘Where good pie is more than a memory’: This Wine Country shop has the best pie in Texas, report says
Fredericksburg, TX2 days ago
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Devil On The High Plains: Fear, Murder, And Texas Satanic Panic
Childress, TX4 days ago
A clean-energy Texas suburb goes national
Austin, TX1 day ago
Hundreds travel to Austin to call on Abbott to end Operation Lone Star
Austin, TX2 days ago
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits East Texas
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Bill would make fixing apartment AC issues a priority
Austin, TX8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy