C4D1: Saxony Lutheran’s fourth quarter effort secures championship appearance over Kennett By Christian Johnson, Delta Dunklin Democrat, 5 days ago

DEXTER — Second-seeded Saxony Lutheran (13-12) pushed through a close matchup to rally in the fourth quarter and take down sixth-seeded Kennett (18-10) in the ...