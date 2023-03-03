Kennett
Change location
See more from this location?
Kennett, MO
semoball.com
C4D1: Saxony Lutheran’s fourth quarter effort secures championship appearance over Kennett
By Christian Johnson, Delta Dunklin Democrat,5 days ago
By Christian Johnson, Delta Dunklin Democrat,5 days ago
DEXTER — Second-seeded Saxony Lutheran (13-12) pushed through a close matchup to rally in the fourth quarter and take down sixth-seeded Kennett (18-10) in the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0