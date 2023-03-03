Open in App
Winfield, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Patients at Central DuPage Hospital become doctors with Teddy Bear Clinic

By CBS Chicago,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISsc3_0l6Ym87o00

Central DuPage Hospital easing patients fears with Teddy Bear Clinic 00:32

WINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Being in the hospital can be scary, especially if you're a little kid. But doctors and nurses at Central DuPage Hospital are easing fears with some stuffed animal friends.

The little patients get to be doctors at the Teddy Bear Clinic.

The kids get a stethoscope, syringes, gauze, and other things to give their toys a check-up.

It also helps pediatric patients learn about the tools doctors and nurses use to treat them.

The Teddy Bear Clinic gives families a little fun during a challenging time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Homer Glen resident celebrates 45 years of service at Palos Hospital
Homer Glen, IL1 day ago
Aurora women's group collecting purses, backpacks, toiletries, other supplies for women in need
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Fallen CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso mourned at Ashburn church service
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Riverside Medical Center Snubs Family Spokesman After Questions About Deceased Woman and Compensation after Ad Campaign.
Kankakee, IL2 days ago
'Fight For Air Climb' returns in Oakbrook Terrace after 3-year hiatus
Oakbrook Terrace, IL2 days ago
Church dedicates annual award to slain woman Tracey Showers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman struggles to remove squatters from Chicago home
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Local Girl Scouts volunteering at PAWS Chicago today
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Patrick Elwood’s Channel 9 South Side Childhood
Oak Lawn, IL1 day ago
Girl, 6, donates 25 toys she won at Chuck E. Cheese to cancer charity
Naperville, IL1 day ago
Guzman y Gomez Opening Third Illinois Site in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake, IL1 day ago
Car crashes into Woodson Regional Library; driver hospitalized
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2 postal service mailboxes broken into in Elmhurst
Elmhurst, IL12 hours ago
Walmart manager in Joliet charged after allegedly stealing $135K
Joliet, IL8 hours ago
Man threatens to kidnap teen girls in Rogers Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
At least six men injured in crash near Rush University Medical Center
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Memorial grows for Bolingbrook home invasion shooting victims
Bolingbrook, IL3 hours ago
Bolingbrook manufacturing plant accused of using child labor: 'Unacceptable'
Bolingbrook, IL1 day ago
Car slams into fire station in Des Plaines
Des Plaines, IL2 hours ago
Thousands brave frigid Lake Michigan waters for Polar Plunge
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Stomach Bug Cases Surging, Sending People to Emergency Rooms in Chicago Area
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Widow of fallen Chicago police officer says his killing leaves 'hopeless void'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Walmart on Route 50 in Bradley Evacuated After Trash Fire Sunday
Bradley, IL1 day ago
Shooting leaves 21-year-old pregnant woman dead in Belmont Cragin neighborhood
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Two teenage boys shot in apartment building on West Side
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Celebrating Pulaski Day in Illinois
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Fight2Feed steps in as SNAP benefits decrease
Chicago, IL1 day ago
17-year-old shot, killed in Chatham
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy