Legendary Oklahoma boys basketball coach Scott Hines and his son Cameron cherishing every moment together

By Glen Brockenbush

Photo of Cameron (left) and Scott Hines

Looking at them standing next to each other is like having a mirror and time machine next to another.

Even for those who don’t know Scott Hines and his son Cameron, the resemblance is uncanny. But if you ask at least one of them, there’s still a few differences.

“I’m the better-looking one,” Cameron jokes. “Still the younger and skinnier one, too.”

In his 26 seasons as the boys basketball coach at Fort Cobb-Broxton, Scott Hines has established himself as one of the true legends in Oklahoma high school basketball coaching. He has won seven state championships, including four in a row from 2015-19.

This season, he earned his 700th career win. And he recently coached the Mustangs, who are once again ranked No. 1 in Class B, to the state tournament for the 18th time.

Meanwhile, Cameron’s playing career for his father was the stuff of dreams. He scored 2,251 career points and won three state championships.

He got to play three seasons with his younger brother Kellen, and both got to play for their dad after years of growing up around the program. Cameron then went on to a college career where he was a two-time NAIA All-American for Arts & Sciences in Chickasha.

Now 24, Cameron sits on the bench right next to his dad as an assistant coach for the Mustangs.

Together, they head back to Oklahoma City in search of the program’s first state championship since 2018.

And while five years can hardly be considered a “drought” to most programs, winning is almost second nature to the folks in the small community in Southwest Oklahoma.

When the Fort Cobb players received their trophy after capturing their area championship last weekend, there was no jumping up and down in jubilation, barely a celebration at all.

This isn’t the trophy they want. To outsiders, they might seem spoiled. Success will do that.

But make no mistake, Scott Hines does not take any trip to State for granted. After what he’s been through, he doesn’t take anything for granted.

Cameron Hines (above), an assistant coach with the Fort Cobb-Broxton boys basketball team, listens to his father, Mustangs head coach Scott Hines, in a team huddle during a recent game.

In 2020, Scott came down with COVID-19 and pneumonia, and eventually was taken to the hospital. He was hospitalized for over a month, heavily sedated and put on a ventilator.

His wife, Becky, and his sons, Cameron and Kellen, waited and prayed. It was all they could do. He was on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine much longer than most people ever are.

But, as doctors put it to his family, it was what could ultimately save his life.

“There was one phone call with the doctor, where he said, ‘If we don’t put him on ECMO, there’s a 90 percent chance of death,’” Cameron Hines said. “I told everybody, I would have given up every state tournament win, state championship, everything just for him to back at the house, watching basketball with me.”

Scott eventually was able to return home and back to coaching, even though long-time assistant Dale Bellamy did a lot of the heavy lifting in the 2020-21 season. Cameron came back and helped during his down time.

And as his college career wound down last year, Cameron got offers to play overseas. But there was something that kept telling him he ought to stay in Caddo County.

“All I could think about was missing those next few years, getting to coach with dad; I just couldn’t pass it up.” Cameron said. "I just thought about all the memories we’d have for the rest of my life.”

Cameron is not only an assistant coach for Scott’s high school staff, but he is the head coach of the junior high team, where his father is actually his assistant. Both have had to calm the other down at times during games, but both say it’s been a great experience getting to coach together.

“It’s been a lot of fun, just having him here, spending those minutes,” Scott said. "He bounces stuff off of me, I bounce stuff off him.

"It’s been good. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Scott’s breathing hasn’t completely reverted back to pre-COVID form, though he attributes most of his breathing issues to just getting up in age or to when he overexerts himself physically.

But his intensity as a coach hasn’t gone away. And while it may grate on his players while they play for him, Cameron said it sometimes takes some time and hindsight to see the impact it can have.

“I always tell people, I wouldn’t have done any of the things I did as a player if it wasn’t for him,” Cameron said. “It’s not at every school where you can rip a kid for four years, and he probably hated dad’s guts for most of that time, and he’ll come back and say, ‘I love you, coach. Thanks for all you did for me.’”

Fort Cobb-Broxton opened the Class B state tournament on Thursday and survived Goodwell , winning by two, 45-43. The Mustangs turn right around and play at 9 a.m. Friday, taking on defending Class B champion Glencoe in the state semifinals at Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena.