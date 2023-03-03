Why Christopher Smith II is a Perfect Option for Browns Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are going through a defensive overhaul heading into the 2023 season in both the front seven and back four. Jim Schwartz needs to find a true free safety who can patrol the deep portion of the field, as well as step up in run support. Christoper Smith has the ability to do these things at an extremely high level.

It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns have a problem in their secondary, especially at the safety position. They're adequate when it comes to run support, but have been a liability against the pass in certain situations. John Johnson III and Grant Delpit have shown time and time again that they're incapable of consistently covering vertical routes effectively. Yes, part of the problem was former Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods' play calling, but there's also a fundamentals issue as well.

Two of the main issues in 2022 appeared to be miscommunication and guys not being in the right spot. For example, Denzel Ward would do a great job with his assignment, but then John Johnson would be caught completely out of position and unable to provide help over the top. In certain schemes and coverages, corners are only responsible for carrying their man until a certain point and then they pass them off to the safeties. Both Johnson and Delpit had a difficult time staying at the correct depth and would creep up too close to the box which made it almost impossible to transition with receivers running vertical routes. This led to blown coverages on a regular basis.

Admittedly, the safety play from Cleveland got better as the season went on but they can't experience these types of problems early in the season again. Whether it's via free agency or the NFL draft, the team needs to add a true free safety at some point this offseason. There could be a great option available when the Browns are on the clock at pick 98.

Christopher Smith, Georgia - 5'10", 188 Lbs.

Smith is the prototypical type of rangy, playmaking safety prospect that could help solve the pass coverage dilemma for Cleveland.

He's routinely able to read, diagnose, and make plays when it comes to his overall coverage ability. Smith is extremely proactive and does everything that he can to stay in an opportune position at all times, regardless of scheme or coverage type.

One of his most alluring traits is his ability to 'bait' certain types of throws by opposing quarterbacks. He does this by maintaining inside leverage while keeping a sizeable cushion between himself and the receiver. This usually makes it appear as though they're open on in-breaking routes like slants and digs, but Smith knows that he can close in and jump the routes.

Smith rarely gets fooled by play-action or RPO concepts. This is where his ability to be patient and diagnose is key. On boots and roll-outs, safeties have a tendency to mirror and cheat over to the side that the quarterback's rolling to, which is exactly what the quarterback wants. If you can manipulate safeties on offense, it's much easier for the passing game to be successful. Smith does a great job of staying square to the line of scrimmage and maintaining his center-field position in order to stop this from happening.

Despite being an outstanding coverage safety, he's well-versed when it comes to stopping the run. He constantly takes proper angles, breaks down quickly, and makes form tackles on ball carriers. Smith is extremely disciplined when it comes to play recognition as well. He makes sure that he takes care of his coverage responsibility keys before triggering down to engage ball carriers.

Cleveland also needs to find somebody that can contribute quality snaps in the slot. Smith also has the ability to be effective in this area due to his experience playing there at Georgia, as well as his willingness to step up in the run game. He would potentially be able to fill two important needs for the defense.

New Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz likes to use a good amount of man coverage in combination with quarters, cover 6, and sometimes even single high safety looks in the back half of his defenses. Christopher Smith is tailor-made for these types of schemes and coverages because of his range, instincts, and ball-hawking ability.

Smith has the ability and potential to push for extensive playing time at free safety as a rookie. He'd undoubtedly be utilized in nickel and dime packages from day one, but it wouldn't surprise me if he ends up being a full-time starter sooner rather than later.

If he's on the board at pick 98, it would be surprising if Cleveland doesn't consider taking him there.