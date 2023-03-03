Open in App
Carmichael, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: I didn't need these A/C parts!

By Kurtis Ming,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BVTg_0l6YZoo400

Call Kurtis: I didn't need these A/C parts! 01:15

CARMICHAEL — A Carmichael viewer said he got charged for HVAC parts he didn't need, so he called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

"I'm old enough now to where I can't get up in my attic," Don Hoeckelberg told CBS13. "I didn't have a problem. I just thought it was something that you needed to do."

So after a heating and air tune-up in October, Don said he was told he needed to replace three parts.

"And the next thing I knew I had a $1,200 bill," he said.

But the technician left the original parts, and Don said on a whim that his son-in-law tested them only to find out they were still working. So he asked to return two of the three parts, but the company refused.

Volunteer Greg took the case.

"We just contacted them, wondered if they could take a look at this case and see if they could help this gentleman out," he said. "That's all it took."

The next thing Don knew, he got a call from the company who offered to refund him $842.

"I have actually already received the check and deposited it," Don told CBS13.

Case closed. Thanks, Greg.

Quite a few heating and air companies offer low-priced tune-ups but use them as sales calls to upsell you. The Call Kurtis team did a test a few years back, inviting out several companies and hearing several different issues with a unit that was already deemed to be working just fine.

So if you're not sure about the evaluation you're getting, you can always call out another company for a second set of eyes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Residents want action after reckless drivers cause damage in south Sacramento neighborhood
Sacramento, CA16 hours ago
Woman hit by train in Manteca
Manteca, CA18 hours ago
Firefighters: Sacramento playground burned after unhoused woman loses control of fire
Sacramento, CA20 hours ago
CHP: Driver says she blacked out, flipped car on Highway 49 near Auburn
Auburn, CA8 hours ago
CHP: Driver dies on I-80 in Roseville after hitting tree
Roseville, CA1 day ago
Big rig driver from Sacramento killed in Highway 99 crash involving DUI suspect
Merced, CA4 hours ago
Yuba County animal care worker helps save life of mama goat and her newborn
Linda, CA4 days ago
'She was a special person': Friends, family remember Marian Wilkinson
Yuba City, CA2 days ago
"Got to keep ahead of the game": Amador County residents in good spirits as they dig out of snowfall
Pioneer, CA21 hours ago
What happens when your backyard becomes part of Rusch Park?
Citrus Heights, CA2 days ago
Lawsuit filed against Roseville restaurant for its alleged role in a deadly crash in Granite Bay
Granite Bay, CA3 days ago
Brother of victim arrested for alleged involvement in Rio Linda homicide
Rio Linda, CA2 days ago
'I'm very scared': Dozens of Nevada City residents stranded, without power
Nevada City, CA3 days ago
Two dead, two in critical condition in Sacramento shooting
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
1 adult and 1 minor shot in Old Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Modern electronic street banners could make Sacramento look more like Times Square
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Man convicted of shooting and killing 9-year-old girl at Mama Marks Park
Sacramento, CA22 hours ago
Dead man's body found in the snow in El Dorado County
Camino, CA4 days ago
Nevada County power outages may last into next week for some PG&E customers
Grass Valley, CA3 days ago
Stockton police investigating homicide
Stockton, CA1 day ago
On-Ramp Truck Crash Near Yuba City
Yuba City, CA4 days ago
Headlining act Snoop Dogg is coming to Sacramento with the 'High School Reunion' tour
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Driver dies after crashing into tree along Roseville freeway
Roseville, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy