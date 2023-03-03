Open in App
Wisconsin State
Top DL Recruit David Stone Talks Visits, Miami Hurricanes

By Brian Smith,

4 days ago

Miami in the thick of the recruiting race for David Stone.

One of the nation’s most sought after 2024 prospects would be defensive tackle David Stone from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

During his Under Armour Pro Day Combine at IMG Academy, Stone was really impressive with each of his agility drills, as well as his 40-yard dash.

Right before the combine was over, Stone took over five minutes of his time to meet with members of the recruiting media.

Here’s what the 6-foot-4 and 283-pound prospect had to say about his recruitment to date, as well as what’s next for him. He was first asked about upcoming unofficial visits, and then began to discuss individual schools.

“Visits coming up…I’ve got (Texas) A&M tomorrow, actually,” Stone began as he also confirmed he would be flying out on Friday. “OU after that. Michigan State…Washington, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Miami, Florida, and then, there’s one more trip I forget.”

Since Stone mentioned so many schools that he’s planning to take unofficial visits to, he was then asked if the above list of college football programs were his top schools?

“Uh, yeah, I guess you could say that. I mean, there’s still some schools I feel like I favor more than others. But, coming up, I know for sure I got to get out to LSU. That’s one of my schools. Like an all-time growing up dream school right there.

“Talking to (LSU defensive line) coach (Jamar) Cain, setting pretty everything already, so it (an unofficial visit) should be coming up pretty soon. And Oregon is another school I want to check out.”

As for Stone picking schools for official visits, he has some programs in mind.

“As for officials, I know I have…one for Michigan State…and Ohio State.”

When asked for specific dates for his official visits, Stone was not as sure.

Second week of June…I think that’s one I’ve got set up with someone. I’ve got to ask my mom. She has all that set up for me,” Stone said with a laugh.

When asked specifically about Oklahoma, Stone said the following about his home-state school.

“I think so, yeah. That’s one school, I mean, I basically live there so…I can get there any time. But, I want to get that official title (with OU).”

When pressed for the program that’s coming after him the hardest, Stone…

“The hardest? That’s a good question. I mean there’s a lot of schools that text me pretty much every day. But, it’s just a matter of me just responding. Like, after the season for two months straight out I wasn’t responding to no one. I just have to focus on mental health after the season. Things like that.

“But, I’ll probably say Florida or Miami. I mean, it’s a lot of schools I could say. It’s just a matter of me feeling the love I guess.”

As for the Hurricanes, Stone mentioned familiar names from the coaching staff that have been in consistent contact with him.

“(Head) coach (Mario) Cristobal, the defensive line coach (Joe Salave).”

Stone was actually planning to be visiting The U this weekend, but the date is going to be altered.

“I was actually supposed to go there this weekend, but I have to go to Houston for a tournament. So, I’m probably going to miss out on that. So we’re going to reschedule.”

When looking at his recruitment from a broader perspective, Stone was asked about which assistant coach he has the best relationship with.

“I’d say BT (pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan). I call him anytime; we talk. Or even (Oklahoma defensive line) coach (Todd) Bates. I mean, I was on the phone with him earlier. He was at the (Oklahoma) women’s basketball game I think. We were talking for a few minutes, then I had to go because it was too loud.”

The rumor mill has placed Michigan State and Oklahoma as the two programs out in front for Stone. Here’s what he said about that.

“Uh, I wouldn’t say an advantage. I mean, just me coming out there to visit, is enough. I like the schools. I try to get out everywhere. I feel like those two places (Michigan State and Oklahoma) are just something, a little bit more.

“I’m going to Michigan State with my family again. Get my dad out there to see if he likes it.

“And then, I know another trip I know I have to go to with everyone is to Miami. That’s one more school I gotta get to. I’ve got teammates (from IMG Academy) there. I know they love it, so I feel like I love it, too.”

From Miami's 2023 recruiting class, four signees came from IMG: offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Antionio Tripp , plus defensive end Jayden Wayne , and tight end Riley Williams .

As for a final college decision, Stone offered the following comment.

“I want to commit before the season,” Stone stated definitively. “Sometime after the official visits.”

