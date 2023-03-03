Open in App
Florida State
ABC13 Houston

Video shows extensive damage after Tesla crashes through wall of Midtown home

5 days ago

A homeowner is left with extensive damage after the driver of a Tesla lost control and caused a big mess in Midtown overnight.

The Tesla crashed into a home at Bagby Street and Rosalie Street around 2 a.m. Friday.

Video from the scene shows the electric vehicle crashed through a wall of a home. It appeared the Tesla also took out a water line, causing water to spew out of the house.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if any serious injuries were reported.

Video of the crashed car shows that the Tesla has Florida license plates.
