WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Flight, travel waivers issued ahead of winter storm coming to metro Detroit

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTNvB_0l6YKqn900

Ahead of an expected winter storm that will hit metro Detroit starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the night, many airlines are issuing travel waivers for those expected to travel.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 1 p.m. Friday and last through 4 a.m. Saturday for all of Southeast Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy, wet snow is expected and accumulations of 6-10 inches are possible in some areas.

Also, there will be strong wind gusts up to 35-45 mph this afternoon and this evening, with the heaviest snow expected after 5 p.m.

Below are the details for each travel waiver.

Delta

Travel out of DTW on March 3-4. Ticket must be reissued on or before March 7, with rebooked travel beginning no later than March 7.

United

Travel out of DTW or Flint on March 3-4. Original ticket must have been purchased by Feb. 28. Change fee and any fare difference will be waived departing on or before March 8.

Spirit

Travel out of DTW on March 3-4. Modification/fare difference waived through March 8.

Frontier

Travel out of DTW or Grand Rapids on March 3-4. Tickets must have been purchased by March 1. Change fee waived, but origin and destination cities may not be changed.

American Airlines

Travel to, through or from DTW, Flint, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, or Traverse City on March 3-4. Can travel March 1-8, and changes must be booked by March 4, 2023.

Southwest

Travel out of DTW from March 3-4. Travel must be rebooked within 14 days of original travel.

jetBlue

Travel to or from DTW on March 3-4. Change/cancel fees and fare differences waived through March 7.

