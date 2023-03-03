Open in App
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

Belarus court sentences Nobel Peace Prize laureate Bialiatski to 10 years

By Aliaksandr Kudrytski - Bloomberg News (TNS),

4 days ago

Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, who won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize while in prison, was sentenced to 10 years in a penal colony as his country’s authoritarian government continues a crackdown on opponents.

Two other members of the Bialiatski-led Viasna Human Rights center, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich, were sentenced to nine and seven years each, according to state-owned news agency Belta.

All three were convicted on charges of financing anti-government protests and “smuggling cash” in an organized group. They have denied wrongdoing.

The United Nations called on Belarusian authorities in January to drop the charges and immediately release them. Germany’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “show trial” against Bialiatski and his colleagues and demanded the release of more than 1,400 political prisoners and a halt to the repression of civil society.

Bialiatski is the chairman of Viasna, a non-government organization that has tracked human rights violations in Belarus since 1996.

He was detained last year amid a sweep against opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko following his claims of a landslide victory in the 2020 election.

Bialiatski was the second Belarusian since the country’s independence to receive a Nobel Prize after Svetlana Alexievich won for literature seven years ago. He was awarded along with human rights advocates from Ukraine and Russia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC15 hours ago
Award-winning investigative reporter to speak at UW-RF
River Falls, WI1 hour ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy