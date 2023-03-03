Military.com

Navy Seabee Battalion Honored in Decommissioning Ceremony, Is Deactivated After 80 Years of Building and Fighting By The Virginian-Pilot, 4 days ago

The “Gator Bees” of Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 have embodied the motto of Navy Seabees for nearly 80 years, building and fighting as called upon. ...