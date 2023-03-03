Virginia Beach
Change location
See more from this location?
Virginia Beach, VA
Military.com
Navy Seabee Battalion Honored in Decommissioning Ceremony, Is Deactivated After 80 Years of Building and Fighting
By The Virginian-Pilot,4 days ago
By The Virginian-Pilot,4 days ago
The “Gator Bees” of Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 have embodied the motto of Navy Seabees for nearly 80 years, building and fighting as called upon....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0