TikToker Tries Out 'Forbidden' Snack at Costco That's Making People Blush

When you think of Costco, you probably think of a massive building with many fabulous items. Yes, that’s one of the perks. But Costco also offers a yummy food court.

TikTok content creator @chouquettekitchen shared footage of herself trying a Forbidden Glizzy snack from Costco. It's easy to see why this is raising eyebrows.

The Forbidden Glizzy isn’t so much forbidden as it is loaded with carbs. It combines a Chicken Bake and a Long Hot Dog from the Costco food court. Now we can understand why some people would enjoy this snack. It’s the mixing of two types of meats inside a baked shell. But @chouquettekitchen could barely eat it. She was over it after a few bites. She planned to take it home to her husband to try. We wonder if he found it more appealing. But we won’t knock you for it if you plan to try it. Sometimes trying a snack once is all you need.

Let’s see how the TikToker reacted to this video. User @wermgurl admitted, “My anxiety levels while thinking about the juices and contents of the chicken bake falling out of the bottom after the hot dog insertion/bites were high!” @user6392640162021 revealed, “You remind me of a spicy Martha Stewart.” @searchingforloyalty joked, “We like the way you maintained eye contact with us during the ‘insertion.’” @Rels disclosed, “I wouldn’t feel too embarrassed to do this in the store. The last time I was there, a guy was eating a rotisserie chicken with his bare hands.”

The TikToker's comments were hilarious, as always. But we’re glad they found humor in the Forbidden Glizzy assembly. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @chouquettekitchen’s TikTok channel. You never know what she’ll try next.

