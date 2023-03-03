“I need you to make them stop talking about Jordan” - When the Washington Wizards owner entrusted Gilbert Arenas with leading the team

"Agent Zero" helped the Wizards reach the playoffs four consecutive times.

When Gilbert Arenas joined the Washington Wizards in 2003, he had the unenviable task of ushering the team into the post-Michael Jordan era. The retired point guard appeared on a recent episode of Draymond Green's podcast and discussed what the late Abe Pollin, then the franchise's majority owner, told him at the start of his Wizards tenure.

"I had the relationship with the owner, Mr. Abe Pollin, rest in peace," Arenas replied when asked about his transition to his new team. "That was my backing. That's who I talked to. Me and him had the conversation, and all he asked for was, 'Get me out of the Jordan era. Everyone's killing me about Jordan. I need you to make them stop talking about Jordan and what happened with us. And I'm indebted to you.' I was like, 'Alright, I got you.'"

Pollin vs. Jordan

As Green said, that was a tall task for Arenas, who was still just 21 years old then and had just taken home the Most Improved Player award.

The 2003 offseason also saw front-office turmoil in Washington. Jordan had played for the team for two seasons and decided to retire for the final time. But at the time, he was also the team president.

To the surprise of many in the organization and the public, Pollin fired "His Airness" as an executive, citing his failure to assemble a winning roster during those years as the reason. However, there were reports that the two already had a contentious relationship dating to the 1999 lockout.

Naturally, the move angered plenty of supporters and caused some outlets to talk questionably about the Wizards . Interestingly, Pollin looked to Arenas to rectify the situation. But it was probably a good move because the three-time All-Star succeeded in somewhat making people forget about the troubles between the franchise and MJ.

"Agent Zero" on the case

In his first season in Washington, Arenas immediately made an impact on the team, scoring 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. The Wizards, though, failed to make the playoffs. However, the following campaigns became a different story.

With Antawn Jamison in the fold for the 2004-05 season, "Hibachi" and company reached the postseason for the first time since 1997. That also marked the first of four consecutive playoff appearances. Unfortunately, the last three of those saw the squad face off and lose against Eastern Conference powerhouse Cleveland Cavaliers in the first rounds.

Still, those four years allowed folks to move on from the Jordan era.